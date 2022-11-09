Tom Durkin: Bad optics at Rood Center, part 2

Why is why Code Compliance is evicting four families – three of whom are single mothers and children – from safe housing when there is no housing for them to go to?

Since 2018, I have been reporting on and advocating for the right of people to live in trailers and ADUs (accessory dwelling units) because there is homeless crisis exacerbated by not enough housing.

So, when Tanya Scarlett came to me to report Code Compliance is evicting almost a dozen people from her property and forcing her to destroy their housing, I felt obligated to investigate. (See “Bad optics at Rood Center,” Oct. 12/13.)

Situational Awareness

In the last several months, I’ve had two, hour-long interviews with county department head Ryan Gruver (Health and Human Services), Mike Dent (Housing), and Phebe Bell (Behavioral Health) for a series of special reports I’m doing on the housing/homeless crisis.

They have told me the following on the record:

Homelessness in Nevada County is getting worse.

There is no available housing for people who need and want housing.

The county’s top priority is to prevent more homelessness.

Families have the hardest time finding housing.

I asked Code Compliance for an in-person interview like the ones I’ve done with Gruver, Dent and Bell. Code Compliance Director Jeff Merriman flatly refused. In an email, he said, on advice of County Counsel Kit Elliott (which Elliott has confirmed with me), he could not discuss the Scarlett case and would only answer hypothetical questions by email.

Merriman further said I could file a public records request about the Scarlett case, and he referred me to the Code Compliance Division’s draft Policy and Procedures Guidelines.

Hypothetical accountability

It took a month to get the public records I requested, which gave me plenty of time to read the guidelines.

The guidelines say, “Creating a homeless situation is to be avoided if possible,” but I can find nothing in the public records that David Kopp, the Code Compliance officer assigned to the case, made any effort whatsoever to avoid creating a homeless situation.

Scarlett told me Kopp informed her tenants they had to leave the property within six months and would not have to pay rent before he even talked to her.

The guidelines say the officer must “Maintain good working relationships with and be responsive to the concerns of the public (both reporting party and violator), community groups, Board of Supervisors, and all other agencies.”

The guidelines also say Code Compliance officers should be “respectful,” “courteous” and “professional.” Scarlett says Kopp has treated her like a “Nazi.” And I don’t feel Merriman is making any effort to maintain a good working relationship with the press.

Questionable

There is not enough room to share all the questions I asked Merriman, but let’s consider two questions: One was for accountability, and one was hypothetical.

I asked how many people have been “relocated” (evicted) because Code Compliance enforcement actions in the years from 2019 to present. Instead of being cooperative and transparent, Merriman told me to file another public records request. And so, I am.

I also asked hypothetically, “If a reporter wrote a story and got some important facts wrong (because you wouldn’t talk with him) that make you look bad and mislead the public, what would or could you do?”

Merriman answered, “We would hope that reporters would focus on factual information, and not intentionally mislead the public.”

WTF?! I am focused on factual information that Code Compliance won’t give me. And why would you even suggest that I would intentionally mislead the public? I’m a professional journalist. I resent the hell out of the implication that I would intentionally mislead anybody.

The Public Good?

Apparently, Code Compliance doesn’t have to answer to the press, but according to the guidelines, Code Compliance must respond to the Board of Supervisors.

While I am waiting for my next public records request, I am writing Supervisors Hall, Scofield, Miller, Bullock and Hoek, County Executive Officer Alison Lehman and Community Development Agency Director Trisha Tillotson ask them to look into how Code Compliance might have handled the Scarlett case and press inquiries into it more respectfully, professionally – and in the best interests of the families involved.

I don’t dispute that Code Compliance has the authority, and perhaps the obligation, to force the four families to leave their homes.

What I am disputing is whether this is the best course of action in the face of this homeless/housing crisis.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor, and photo/videographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com or http://www.tomdurkin-media.net .