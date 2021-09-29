Tom Durkin: A systemic failure

When I was young, rebellious and hostile to the establishment, people kept telling me if I wanted the change the System, I had to work within the System.

I thought that was an incredibly bad idea at the time. It was called “selling out.”

Nevertheless, I sold out. Hollywood, Sacramento, Silicon Valley. Deep into the bellies of the beasts. Working within the System.

Sometimes, I changed the System a precious little bit. Mostly, the System changed me, sometimes leading to homelessness.

What I’ve learned over the years is this: If you can change the System for the better, do it. But if the System is changing you for the worse, get out lest you become the worse part of System.





I’m older now. Still rebellious. Still wary of the system, but I don’t capitalize it anymore. The system is just the system, the “matrix” we live in. I’ve learned to work with it, as evidenced by this column and my membership on the Editorial Board.

On the Editorial Board, I’m an outlier. My left-wingtip opinions for Our View are frequently, but not always, crushed by consensus of the board. That’s okay. I believe almost all of my more “diverse” board colleagues have, at times, read Saturday’s Our View and muttered, “That’s not my view.”

On the other hand, every other week I get to say whatever I want about whatever is on my mind.

OUTSIDE THE SYSTEM

What’s on my mind as I’m writing this Monday night is that it’s raining outside. Good news for most of us, but I can’t help thinking about the hundreds of homeless people in Nevada County sleeping outside tonight. (Don’t forget Truckee.)

The lucky ones might be contorted into awkward positions, sleeping in their cars. Others might be cursing the leaks in their tents. Still others might be shivering in filthy sleeping bags lying on cement under a store overhang in Brunswick Basin.

How is the system serving them? How am I serving them? I was one of them.

Sure, I can write op-eds like this in the newspaper, but that’s just words. Too many of us substitute our words, our tithes, our donations, our prayers for our inactions.

How is it that we tolerate homelessness in our midst? How is it that we are not mortified and ashamed that, in the richest country in the world, in the richest state, in a well-off county, we accept our fellow citizens living outside in the rain and cold?

What’s wrong with us? How is this not a human crisis?

CONVERSATION WITH THE SYSTEM

Over the last couple of days, I’ve been discussing this very issue with Mike Dent, Phebe Bell, Ryan Gruver and Craig Griesbach over at county government – directors of the housing, behavioral health, health and human services, and building systems, respectively.

I asked them, among other things, why the county doesn’t declare a “shelter crisis” under AB 2553? It could permit the county to use land it owns, or leases, to set up a sanctuary camp for homeless people who are living in the wild – people who, themselves, are too wild to live inside.

A low-barrier sanctuary camp would provide warmth, food, shelter (tent, car, whatever), toilets, showers and everything government and nonprofits could throw at them in terms of supportive services to get them housing-ready … for whenever enough truly affordable housing becomes available.

It would say homelessness is not acceptable to us.

AB 2553 stipulates, within parameters, the county could temporarily suspend, for the duration of the crisis, building, housing, zoning, land use plans, health and safety, other rules and regulations, even the sacred California Environmental Quality Act, because it’s, like, you know, an emergency. People are living outside in the weather.

The county officials responded along the lines of, why aren’t the nonprofits or other groups presenting us with a plan for staffing, salaries, schedules, logistics?

I didn’t say it, because I want to keep talking with them, but I’m thinking, isn’t that your job? Isn’t that what our tax dollars are paying for? Isn’t government’s purpose to serve even the most unfortunate of our citizens, not only for their sake, but for our own?

I’m not blaming Craig, Ryan, Phebe or Mike. They are all competent professionals, working hard jobs. I hope to meet them in person one day.

I’m blaming our political leadership, or lack thereof. If the board of supervisors or any of the city councils had the political will and courage, they could declare a shelter crisis under AB 2553, authorize a camp, and order staff to make it so.

Isn’t that how the System is supposed to work? For all of us?

Because there, but for fortune, go us all.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor and photographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com .