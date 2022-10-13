Tom Achter: Measure V — This is not a drill

I’ve been a Nevada County homeowner since 2007…15 years. I am fiscally conservative, and with most everything, my engineering background says, “you gotta show me”.

In a few days, I will vote YES on Measure V.

I believe Nevada County must create the means to protect its citizens from the tragedy of which we now describe as the “Camp Fire”, wherein the city of Paradise and areas surrounding the city, were obliterated in a matter of minutes. It was the “deadliest fire in California history” (Source NPR) and “destroyed over 11,000 homes/residences” (Source Sac Bee). Is that merely a statement of history, or a sign of the NEW times?

Previously, I was a member of the Nevada County Grand Jury for three years (two as Foreman) which has given me a unique perspective of this county. I’ve followed the recent conversations and comments. I’ve personally discussed this matter with fire and safety First Responders from all levels, as well as state, county and city officials. I’ve researched various statements and plans that people from all walks of life have made, and I’ve visited all over the entire county and have personally concluded that there is no active plan, other than Measure V, and there is no other action underway that could create the necessary and timely concentration of effort that is the vital ingredient which, in my opinion, would provide a meaningful amount of county-wide protection to the largest amount of county citizens.

As with most anything, there are detractors. Their disparaging comments and assertions are only about insisting on control of the money by the population centers and alluding that Nevada County is not to be financially trusted. This is in spite of Mandatory Financial Audits, an Independent Citizen Oversight committee, Strong Fiscal Accountability, and Extensive First Responder Design and Technical Support throughout the deployment and execution of the effort. It would seem that their unstated plan would force the rural areas to be ignored. A contiguous county-wide effort would be replaced by an “Every Man for Himself” scramble.

This entire county must come together and respond with intelligence and unity in order to counter and prevent another of these unpreceded disasters. The fact is that a Wildfire Knows No Jurisdiction. A “city limit sign” did not protect the city of Paradise.

Under no circumstances can we allow another “kick the can down the road” non-response. As with any complex problem, draft resolutions are usually imperfect. In the process prior to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors approving a modified version of Measure V, several changes were made to the measure. It improved the measure, and that is as it should be. Doing nothing is absolutely unacceptable, and as it stands, the only comprehensive plan within the county is that which is contained in Measure V.

I presently have another role, that of the President of the Lake of the Pines Association. It’s in that role that I have a personal obligation to represent and protect the over 2,000 residences and some 4,500 residents. To me, this is not just another crisis. In the “New Norm” of today, the catastrophe of Paradise must be considered more the beginning, rather than the end and we must be prepared to respond accordingly.

Please, don’t allow yourself to be fooled by the negative distortion and “word play”. Measure V is designed to address and responsibly assess and react to the need. In my opinion, it’s been designed by the most technically competent group in the county. It’s been formulated and constructed by the county. It’s been approved by the County Board of Supervisors for consideration by the voters.

This is no drill! It’s at our door, and it’s deadly serious! Please vote YES ON MEASURE V!

Tom Achter lives in Lake of the Pines.