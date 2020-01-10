Todd Juvinall: Democrats ensure their own political demise

Recently the Democrats in the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump.

Two Democrats crossed over to vote NO, so the NO was the bipartisan vote.

Democrats have never accepted their defeat in the 2016 election and have been doing their best to undermine and get rid of Trump since before his inauguration in January 2017. The recent vote was the Democrats’ last chance to get the man before he is re-elected in November of 2020. In my opinion they have self-destructed their credibility and their party in the eyes of common sense and fair minded Americans.

Trump’s victory was a shock to the swamp and to the old-line political class. He is a populist and his policies and techniques, along with his personality, have made the swamp creatures of the political system go apoplectic. He won 302 electoral votes, but that did not stop the swamp creatures from trying their best lie their way into power.

They had some dirty cops in the FBI and the Justice Department that created a “insurance policy” to get rid of Trump. Of course, they lied to create a Russian interference narrative that kept America on edge until the outcome. The outcome was Trump and no American “colluded” to deny Hillary Clinton the election. After $40 million in tax bucks and two and a half years of up-close examination by 19 lawyers all Clinton supporters and donors, nothing was uncovered.

Why? Because there never was anything to uncover. Yet the Democrats would not accept that.

President Trump just kept on trucking and with a phone and a pen (a famous Obama line) he got the country back into a success mode. When the Democrats took over the House in December 2018, Nancy Pelosi and her gang of malcontents decided to spend all their time pursuing another set of lies they created to get Trump. This time it was a phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian president. And the Democrats through a shill “whistleblower” created a swamp narrative about a quid pro quo to gain an investigation of announced candidate for president, Joe Biden. Biden was sent by his boss Obama to be the U.S. overseer of the Ukrainian government. Soon after that appointment, Biden saw his son hired by a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch who appointed him to his corrupt company’s board. And Hunter Biden was paid $83,000 a month for doing a job he had no experience in. Natural gas.

Well the Democrats saw an opportunity to go after Trump with a “made-up” charge of extortion and bribery. If you read the transcript (http://sierradragonsbreathe.blogspot.com/2019/09/full-unredacted-transcript-you-decide.html) you will not see anything close to the Democrat allegations in the conversation. And the so-called whistleblower got his information third hand, not first hand like it should be. And we found out the text was totally bogus as the whistleblower was a Democrat partisan Trump hater. So, the Democrats said to themselves, we have to impeach Trump because he will win re-election if we don’t. So the Democrats did just that.

The problem is the two articles they voted on contain no crime. Both are actually unconstitutional. Read the Constitution and you can see there are only treason, bribery and high crime and misdemeanors which can be used for impeachment. Nothing in the Democrats’ articles contain any of those four things.

We can now see the reasoning of the Democrats’ destruction of our Constitution. They have created a political reason to impeach and that makes our system void. It becomes the same as a parliamentary system where the legislature picks the president. Americans will not let this stand. And they will punish the party that tore up our founding documents.

Today we see Nancy Pelosi holding the articles and not transmitting them to the Senate for the trial. So, we all get to see the true tyrant, don’t we? She makes up her own rules just like a king. Well, we will see what happens in November won’t we?

If you want to save our great country from the Democrat oligarchs, make sure you vote for the people that are patriots to America: The Republican candidates.

Todd Juvinall is a former Nevada County supervisor who lives in Nevada City.