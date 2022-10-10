Timothy May: Restore order to our school boards

“Adding Fluoride to our drinking water is the most monstrously conceived and dangerous Communist plot we have ever had to face.” So says General Jack D. Ripper—the far-right wacko who not only spouts John Birch Society conspiracy theories, but also manages to plunge the country into a nuclear war– in Stanley Kubrick’s classic 1964 satire, “Dr. Strangelove.”

We shake our heads in disbelief at the idiocy of such far-right conspiracy theories, but the fabricated communist plots of the last century are no less bizarre than the conviction of Stop-the-Steal Evangelists and QAnon zealots—inflamed by cable news and social media misinformation campaigns–that more than three million American public-school teachers are surreptitiously promoting Critical Race Theory. A program prompting white kids to feel guilty about systemic racism in America had not even been heard of in high schools and elementary schools until 2021—and only then because it began appearing on national news; it can be found nowhere in any K-12 state curricula; it remains a concept that millions of honest, dedicated educators deny teaching or even believing.

In anticipation their followers would find no proof CRT can be found anywhere in our schools, one might think popular right-wing groups like Citizens Renewing America would advise their disciples to look for the evidence in our drinking water. Instead, the group distributed a 34-page “tool kit” advising right-wing activists they “don’t need any evidence whatsoever that CRT is currently being taught in local schools in order to mount a campaign against it.” The guide further explains: “It’s important to note that whether CRT is currently in your school system is mostly irrelevant.”

Following the strategies suggested by their leaders, far-right provocateurs throughout the country have disrupted school board meetings the last two years, demonstrating against the concocted CRT controversy and, while they are at it, plunging our public schools into further chaos, demanding the banning of provocative books, accurate history, academic freedom, public health measures, evolutionary science, sexual education, mandated vaccines—just about everything but Glock pistols, which they believe teachers and administrators should pack in their briefcases along with their papers and pencils.

In states like Florida and Texas, formerly sleepy and non-partisan school board races have been contorted into ideological battlegrounds by dozens of far-right extremist groups like Moms for Liberty, Christian Family Coalition, Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, et.al., and by right-wing demagogues like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is directly campaigning in at least 30 school board races, rallying fanatics to “put on the full armor of God” to wage cultural war, with our public school children as cannon fodder.

Here in Nevada County, misguided leadership dominated our high school board last year, as some board members– for ideological, not educational reasons—were in step with CRT protestors, playing to disruptive audiences, and confounding and subverting the essential work of the school board and the superintendent.

In the election this fall, voters should look for school board candidates who are determined to fulfill the responsibility of the board in a non-partisan fashion, working with our school districts and our community to improve student achievement and address adolescent post-pandemic academic and emotional needs. Strong school board candidates might actually vow to make board meetings boring again by working responsibly and diligently with the superintendent to adopt and develop educational policies, assure district compliance with State standards and achievement levels, support our underserved students, and oversee budget and facility issues.

Beware of candidates who present themselves as champions of “parental choice”—a phrase that sounds attractive to mainstream voters but is a coded message to their base identifying candidates as cultural warriors, not educators; they are partisans who seek elected office not to represent our entire community but to advocate a right-wing agenda dismissive of the professionalism of our educators and destructive to our public school system.

Timothy May lives in Grass Valley and is a member of the Nevada County Board of Education.