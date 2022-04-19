Thomas Burchfield: Get to know your local sheriff

The gulf between cops and the communities they serve seems a terrifying chasm nowadays. The conflict between a community’s need for crime protection and our desire for justice and individual freedom is a gnawing issue that never goes away.

We could abandon all hopes of reform, but that would leave society oscillating helplessly between extremes of violent anarchy and police tyranny. Meanwhile, others are looking for a different and better way to navigate between these twin terrors.

Take, for example, our own Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Last September, I joined seven other county residents for the inaugural Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Community Academy, held at the county offices just outside Nevada City. In 10 evening classroom sessions over 10 weeks, we underwent a crash course in the inner workings of the Sheriff’s Office.

This experiment in community engagement was initiated by Nevada County Sheriff (and county native) Shannan Moon, who became alarmed at the rapidly crumbling relationship between police and citizenry across America. She noted how little people knew about their police and how this could lead to dangerous situations. As cops need to know the citizens they serve, citizens need to know about them.





Reserve Deputy Annica Hagedorn, a long-time county resident and retired Sacramento County sheriff’s captain, led the sessions. Each two-hour session introduced us to the multiple facets of policing Nevada County.

The presentations by Nevada County Sheriff’s Office personnel were all excellent. Following Sheriff Moon’s introduction, we learned about the intense world of regional dispatch, the county’s communication nerve center. Manned 24/7 by only four dispatchers, they field over 37,000 emergency calls a year from all over the county, in addition to over 100,000 non-emergency calls plus another 88,000 calls from other agencies throughout California and beyond. It’s not a job for the fainthearted.

Other presenters covered the coroner, the court system, investigations, and the office’s primary responsibility, manning the county jail.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 forced a limit on field trips. But we did get a tour of evidence storage and the fingerprint lab. Our trip to the county’s animal control section concluded with a visit to Sammie’s Friends, which works closely with the Sheriff’s Office. Finally, we got a look at the impressive fleet of vehicles used for diving, search and rescue, and other emergency situations.

Nevada County’s population of around 100,000 make it a daunting and complex environment to police. Not everyone is up to it. The stereotype of cops as dim-witted bullies may hold in some parts of the world, but not here in Nevada County (and in California in general). Far from it.

The Sheriff’s Office has left the days of “Sheriff Andy” far behind. Application standards and training are rigorous, the learning curve steep. Nevada County cops, and California cops at large, face continuous re-training and education, with intense focus on local, state and constitutional law as it applies to their many and varied duties.

Indeed, all the presenters, from patrol deputies to animal control officers, showed remarkable knowledge of the complexities they face in a rapidly changing legal and cultural environment.

The section on homeless outreach led to a long and rewarding discussion on the homeless crisis. Despite strenuous efforts on the part of both the department and the county, the Sheriff’s Office, unjustly, faces the brunt of the homeless problem. It’s an overwhelming situation involving many variables, and it’s not going away soon.

But as the variables change, the Sheriff’s Office changes with them. No one stays in one place for long. Sheriffs and deputies often shift from department to department, promoting a strong sense of teamwork. Amid all the banter, there was a strong sense that they are all there for each other — and for the community. And everyone knows their job.

Policing is a human endeavor and like all such endeavors, the dangers of abuse and corruption are always present. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Academy is an essential part of bridging the ever-present gulf between law enforcement and the public which they serve.

As perceptions of what we need from law enforcement change, the sheriff’s office is changing with them. The academy is both an effort by the Sheriff’s Office to reach out to Nevada County citizens and a chance for citizens to reach back. The more we know about each other, the safer we all will be.

The next academy commences Sept. 15. Registration begins April 25 and closes June 27. For more information, contact Annica Hagedorn at Annica.Hagadorn@co.nevada.ca.us or visit the NCSO webpage.

Thomas Burchfield lives in Grass Valley.