Thea Hood: To tell the truth

What is Truth? How do we deal with misinformation and disinformation, presented to us as misleading content, manipulated content, or fabricated content? If Truth is based on facts, then who decides if the facts are fabricated or manipulated or half-truths?

Since The Union does not welcome blatant misinformation or personal attacks against political opponents, I decided to fact-check the persistent attacks and misinformation against certain candidates, as published in The Union. Here is a sampling.

The most oft-repeated attack against Kevin Kiley claimed that he is against lower drug prices (Kane 9-8-22; Carville 9-27-22; Howell 9-30-22). This attack uses misleading content. Sometimes Kiley happens to vote against a bill, not because he is against the good parts of the bill, but because he wants to protect us from the bad parts of the bill.

Howell (9-30-22) and Carville (10-14-22) stated that Kiley is a career politician. False. Kiley started out as an LA inner-city high school teacher. He then became an attorney, working in a law firm. Kiley has only served in the State Assembly since 2016, which hardly qualifies him as a career politician. Howell also states that Kiley disparages California. It is true, Kiley identifies what is wrong with California – like homelessness, highest gas prices, crime, declining school test scores – but who can argue with those facts? It is hardly “disparaging” to point out the facts and dutifully attempt to rescue California. Look at the Bills he has authored, offering solutions to California’s problems.

Kane (9-8-22) asked “who are Kiley’s constituents, us or … drug companies?” Kiley has consistently refused money from unions, lobbyists and anyone trying to control him. He even refuses his legislative per diem allowance of $40,000. Kiley represents the people and small businesses, not drug companies.

Ogburn (9-15-22) accused Kiley of having “no plans to deal with our fire hazards or helping with our fire insurance.” Kiley clearly states on his website that “He will work to improve forest management so undergrowth and deadwood can be cleared.” Kermit Jones (10-14-22) also devoted an entire column to fire insurance issues. May I remind voters that Kiley actually authored a new law to give homeowners a tax credit on their fire insurance. If you want actions and not just promises, vote for Kiley. See Hren’s column (10-7-22) for more information, and check the issues on electkevinkiley.com/issues/

Here are just two of 15 false statements made by Carville (9-27-22): “Kiley doesn’t support common sense gun safety laws…” False. Kiley supports gun safety laws, but he does not support gun confiscation of law-abiding citizens. Carville also alleges that Kiley “opposes the right of women to make their own medical decisions.” False. Kiley believes women can make their own medical decisions, as long as the life of another individual is not being destroyed, especially if that life cannot protect itself. On 20-14-22, Carville indicated that “The Peace Officers Research Association of California, representing 75,000 police officers…” This is misinformation – the PORAC has 75,000 public safety members, not necessarily police officers.

Snodgrass (10-14-22) accuses Kiley of being “angry, attacks people, is divisive, protests and condemns government, and is without position papers on the issues of concern…” Wow! False! False! False! I know Kevin, and he is definitely not an angry person. And what does “attack” mean? Kiley filed lawsuits against those who broke the law – he even filed a lawsuit against Newsom, and he won. That is not “attacking” but working within the parameters of the law to protect the citizens – doing what we elected him to do. Kiley does not condemn government, he just believes in limited government.

Boardman (9-19-22) not only rips into Kiley with cheap shots, but also attacks three school board candidates, even identifying them as Republicans, and then slandering them with “For all I know, they are foaming-at-the-mouth Trumpsters…” These noble candidates are not running on a political party platform, but as non-partisan, concerned parents, wanting the best for their children in a school district where student scores have dropped considerably over the past two years. And then in a follow-up column (Oct 4), Boardman shifts the blame onto YubaNet for his appalling accusation.

Another recurring myth, expressed by Boardman (9-19-22), Carville (9-27-22), McAteer (9-21-22), and others, is that candidates are not willing to debate in a public forum. False. They are willing to debate in public, but only in a non-partisan and fair forum. I refer you to Judy Wood’s column on why candidates are not willing to join the League of Women Voters’ forums. In short, the LWV is no longer bipartisan – they are an arm of the Democrat party. Besides, candidates are not “blank slates,” – look up their websites.

A cheap shot was made against Patti Ingram Spencer by Brady (9-28-22), insinuating she held penny stocks in the Idaho Maryland mine. I personally checked with Patti – she owns ZERO stock in the mine. Give Patti a call – she welcomes all calls.

I would encourage all voters to check out the candidates – don’t rely on misinformation and attacks by opponents. In fact, it is my opinion that when candidates or their supporters spread misinformation or personally attack their opponents, it is usually because they have very little to offer, so they try to look better by making their opponent look bad. Beware the mud-slingers!

Thea Hood is a member of The Union Editorial Board. She lives in Penn Valley.