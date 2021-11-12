Thea Hood: Rubber band politics

On Sept. 29, Ed Beckenbach wrote a great opinion piece entitled, “Don’t leave GOP; fix it.” I would like to expand on his observations, especially in light of the Nov. 2 elections.

I do not believe the Republican platform is broken. In fact, it really has not changed. I believe what is broken is the media’s portrayal of what is happening in America. The extremes sell news; not normal America.

According to several Gallup polls conducted over the past three years, Americans’ overall ideological views remain 36% conservative, 35% moderate and only 25% liberal. So why do we perceive that both ends of the political spectrum are taking over America, leaving the middle to feel broken and deserted? Again, the media portrays it that way — and we’re gullible enough to believe them. Well, we used to be, but no more!

Take heart. The majority of Americans, no matter their political affiliation, are decent hard-working, generous, kind people, and they’re your neighbors. Look around. What do you see in your neighborhood?

What we see on the news are the extremes — those who loot, murder, cancel, harass, assault, kidnap, traffic sex, do drugs, and the crime goes on. And, in many cities and states, politicians allow it all to happen. Is this what you actually see in your neighborhood?





As the left gets more brazen, its like a rubber band that gets stretched as far as it will go. And then, zing, it snaps, and it shoots to the opposite side until it snaps again, and it goes flying back. That is how America survives — pull, snap, pull, snap, pull, snap …

So, where are we now? Under Obama, the rubber band got pulled to the socialist left until it snapped. Then Trump came in and the rubber band got pulled to the right until it snapped. Then it shot back to the left, even further than under Obama. And then the Nov. 2 elections happened. Snap! The left had pulled the rubber band too far.

One last bastion took control of the rubber band. The American people. The election proved their strength.

So, Ed, don’t despair. I believe the majority of Americans are with you and won’t let this country sink into Marxist oblivion, in spite of the powerful politicians and Hollywood’s cancel culture and the media’s lies, omissions and fake news, and the unrestricted tech giants. We the people ultimately hold the rubber band.

Thea Hood is a retired college professor who lives in Penn Valley. She is a member of The Union’s Editorial Board.