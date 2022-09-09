Thea Hood: Modern tribalism

Our modern image of tribalism evolved from a pre-civilization and lawless nomadic people, with loyalty only to their clan. With the origination of politics and laws, members transferred their loyalties from their tribes to political organizations, which granted them collective rights.

Fast forward to 2022, where we again find ourselves fully cocooned in tribalism, suffocating in a return to self-identification by race and gender, as well as ideology — it’s all about “us and them.” In education, our children are taught that whites are oppressors and Blacks are oppressed; some sports teams take a knee to the flag while others wave the flag; Hollywood epitomizes cancel culture; certain banks refuse to do business with conservative groups. And the media amplifies the idea that we are defined by our ethnicity and gender, not our equality as American citizens.

​Not long ago we shared a united loyalty to our Constitution — we were all Americans, defined by our shared values, not our appearance. Today, we are shifting back to tribal loyalties, with our traditions, holidays and history under attack. Diversity is at war with homogeneity; modern tribalism is at war with individualism. Our commonality as Americans is vanishing.

When I worked in Zimbabwe I witnessed first-hand the devastating effects of the most violent forms of tribalism. After murdering 25,000 Africans from the opposing political tribe, former President Mugabe’s government continued to systematically attack political opposition groups, especially between 2002 and 2008, killing another 200 civilians, sexually abusing and torturing thousands more, plus many just “disappeared.” Mugabe’s government also intimidated, harassed, tortured and threw his opponent into prison, alleging he incited violence. Mugabe’s opponent finally withdrew, in order to end the violence against his supporters, including the murder of his bodyguard.

It’s deja vu for me as I have witnessed U.S. politicians over the past six years unlawfully spy on their political opponents, concoct a Russian collusion hoax against a president, impeach him twice, unfairly accuse him of mishandling the coronavirus pandemic response, hold a biased congressional trial against him, and raid his private residence. Time will tell how the latter plays out. Meanwhile, just like in Zimbabwe, where Mugabe controlled the news media, our mainstream and social media have repeated lies about our former president, while suppressing information potentially harmful to our current president. I feel like I have returned to a third world country.

Mimicking Zimbabwe, recently President Joe Biden verbally attacked half of his countrymen, vilifying them as un-American semi-fascists, even calling them “a threat to the very soul of this country.” Touting tribalism over individualism, Biden told a Black radio host in 2020 that if he didn’t vote for a Democrat, “then you ain’t black.” His litmus test for selecting a running mate was not based upon competence or merit, but rather skin color and gender. He also vowed to nominate a Black female to the Supreme Court, which he has done, with no mention of “the most qualified.” Today, tribalism clearly rules over meritocracy.

​In California, we see Gov. Gavin Newsom attempt to pass laws requiring businesses to include a certain number of females on their boards, completely ignoring Proposition 209, passed in 1996, which prohibits entities from discrimination “on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin.” Fortunately, Newsom’s unlawful overreach is repeatedly overturned by the courts.

Tribalism also continues to thrive in higher education, not just in hiring practices and curriculum, but also student housing. Today we are seeing a progressive revival of segregated campus housing and even segregated graduation ceremonies. Martin Luther King fought hard and lost his life attempting to end segregation, asking that we judge people by their character, not the color of their skin. All that has been undone under our current administration.

​So why is pre-civilization tribalism rearing its head when it moves us backward, it employs violence, it overrides our constitutional government, it undercuts meritocracy, and it leads to poverty? Such a nation, without unity of citizenship and pride in itself, will not endure.

In order for us to restore our patriotism, our citizens need to first acknowledge our shared values and second realize the reason why people want to immigrate here. The USA is an exceptional country, the last bastion of freedom in the world — I know this because I am an immigrant, having lived and worked in six countries. I was born in the Netherlands, legally immigrating to the USA with my family with $50 in our pockets and no knowledge of English. We came to a land of opportunity, liberty, justice and freedom for all. As former President Ronald Reagan said, “You can go to live in France, but you cannot become a Frenchman…But anyone…can come to live in America and become an American.”

Before criticizing our founding fathers, our Constitution or our American way of life, remember that someday a butterfly will emerge from our modern day cocoon of tribalism. Will that butterfly still resemble the freedom and opportunities we enjoy today?

Thea Hood is a member of The Union Editorial Board. She lives in Penn Valley.