Thea Hood: Lessons from Zimbabwe, part 2

In my last column, published on April 13, I presented President Mugabe’s attempt at reparations in Zimbabwe. With that land grab, murdering and expelling white farmers from the country, Zimbabwe’s agricultural production tanked, leading to widespread hunger, a bankrupt economy and out-of-control inflation. Reparations failed.

In the midst of the land grab, I found myself surrounded by Mugabe’s war vets. Not knowing if the university where I taught would survive the onslaught, I packed my prized possessions — my diaries and photos — ready for a hasty escape.

But by morning all that remained of the war vets were their footprints in the sand. The president of our university, who previously worked for Mugabe, made one phone call to Mugabe to get his thugs off our campus. And they vanished about as quickly as they had swarmed us. Today’s column focuses on Mugabe’s attempt to establish equity for indigenous Zimbabweans, with lessons for the United States.

EQUITY

By 2010, the Indigenization and Economic Empowerment Act came into effect. This required qualifying white-owned businesses to transfer 51% of their shares (without compensation) to indigenous Zimbabweans — appointed by Mugabe. The intent was to ensure “equitable ownership of the nation’s resources.”

So how did that work for them?

My friend Mary owned a resort in Mashvingo. She sprang into action before the act went into effect and “transferred” 51% of her business to her black manager. Her manager not only became the major owner of her business, but her boss as well. She sacrificed majority ownership of her business to someone she knew to prevent the government from taking it — thus ensuring her entire staff could remain employed.

The only chiropractor in Bulawayo, whom I visited regularly, packed up and left the country, leaving his staff unemployed and another vacant building. Many businesses left, unwilling to just hand over a hard-earned business to a stranger who had never worked a day in that business.

The car rental owner in Bulawayo had 51% of his business assigned to a black stranger. He could no longer survive on half a business. Equity turned out to be another total disaster, adding to the unemployment and hyperinflation already ravaging the economy.

Lessons learned: Equity happens when you take from one person to give to another, in order to achieve equal outcomes. Equity is the stepping stone to socialism and communism. Equity destroys equal opportunity. Equity is an excuse for reverse discrimination. Equity discourages hard work and creative thought.

HAPPEN HERE?

So is the United States following Zimbabwe’s example? Sadly, yes.

As David Marcus stated in 2021, “placing equity at the center of literally every political decision the Biden administration makes is an existential threat to the American dream, to individual liberty, and even to the family itself. … Equal outcomes (requires) social engineering antithetical to the basic tenets of American society.”

When President Biden chose his vice presidential running mate, his No. 1 criteria was a black female. Today’s polls indicate how well that turned out. When he chose a Supreme Court justice, again his number one criteria was a black female. Ketanji will never know if she is the most qualified person for the job. She was never vetted against “the most qualified persons,” just against black females — and she wasn’t even able to define what a “woman” is.

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently tried to pass a measure that would require qualifying companies to include a member on their board from an “underrepresented community.” A Los Angeles judge ruled that law as unconstitutional, violating the equal-protection clause.

On the education front, in Oregon students are allowed to graduate without proving they can read, write or do math. In Los Angeles and San Diego, teachers are encouraged not to penalize students for bad behavior, missing homework, sloppy work or cutting class, maintaining “such grading standards would reward privileged students and punish those who are not.”

In Rhode Island, honors classes have been removed, while “edutopia” encourages offering classes to “neutralize, normalize, and even celebrate failure.”

Burgess Owens, a black U.S. congressman from Utah, said, “this whole thing with equity … it’s always lower expectation for black people. It’s as racist as you can get. …The most insidious thing we can do is to start lowering expectations for anybody, any kid, based on their race, based on their color, and that’s what we see on the left. … In their mind, equity is always lowering expectations and bringing everybody else down to that lower expectation. Education should be one in which we encourage the best in every individual, every child.”

Stay tuned next month when I share more about racism and discrimination in Zimbabwe, and how it parallels what’s happening in the United States. No, I haven’t forgotten my dentist friend in Bulawayo. I’ll share his fate next month.

Thea Hood is a member of The Union’s editorial board. She lives in Nevada County.