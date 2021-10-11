Thea Hood: How old is the Earth, really?

A letter to the editor entitled “Do the math” was published in The Union on Sept. 25, which asked the question: “How can (religious fundamentalists) say the Earth is 12,000 years old when the rocks on the planet are several billion years old?”

Well, I am not a scientist or a religious fundamentalist or a theologian — just an average citizen with my own personal opinion regarding the age of the Earth.

For a fundamentalist, it takes faith to believe the Earth was created a few thousand years ago. For an evolutionist, it takes faith to believe the Earth was created 4 billion years ago.

Science cannot prove either theory. So, both sides are left with just their faith. Faith, to bridge the gap between what is known and what is unknown.

Now, if faith is based on knowledge, then the more knowledge we gather on a theory, the greater our faith should be in that theory — or the greater our rejection of that theory.





So, what scientific discoveries have been made in my lifetime to increase my knowledge and hence strengthen my faith in any of the origin of the Earth theories — and there are more than just fundamentalist and evolutionist theories.

The discovery of DNA in the late 1950s and the subsequent DNA profiling* in 1984 unequivocally confirmed my faith in a creator God. The discovery of DNA debunked for me the theory of macro evolution (evolution between species), although I do believe in the theory of micro evolution (evolution within a species).

As for my atheist friends who do not believe in a creator God, many now recognize that there must be some form of intelligence responsible for the origin of matter. DNA is too complex to have evolved out of nothing, even in several billion years.

But regardless of how things happened, the question still remains, when did it happen? When was the Earth created? How do we account for rocks that appear to be billions of years old?

Can a Christian determine the age of the Earth from the Bible, which begins with Genesis 1:1: “In the beginning God created the heavens and the Earth.” No, the Bible does not give a date for “in the beginning.” God could have created the “heavens and the Earth” millions or billions of years before He created life on this Earth as we know it today.

But an evolutionist cannot put a date on “the beginning,” either, any more than a creationist can.

The second verse in Genesis begins with the actual creation story — what was created on the first day and continues on throughout creation week. The Bible does not say how long creation “week” really lasted, but it does state that a thousand years can be like a day to God (Psalm 90:4 and II Peter 3:8). The God of the Bible is not limited by time as we are.

The creation story also does not indicate how old things appeared when they were first created. In other words, when God created Adam, did He create him as a one-day-old infant or as a one-day-old mature man? Couldn’t God do the same when creating rocks — couldn’t He have created a rock to appear a million years old as well as one day old?

The Bible is not a scientific book. The age of creation is never mentioned by Jesus and should not be an issue for a Christian, whether fundamentalist or evangelical. The big issues in the Bible are salvation issues — about a powerful God, humanity, sin, incarnation, salvation, the church, and end time events. The Bible has nothing to say about the exact age of the Earth.

For me, the argument between fundamentalists, creationists and evolutionists regarding the age of the Earth is moot since neither science nor the Bible can prove any of them. It becomes nothing more than a matter of interpretation and faith.

And faith leads me to believe in a creator God. I don’t have enough faith to believe the world evolved from truly nothing.

* For an easy to understand computer animation of DNA, check out Origin by Illustra Media on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAc9oNjXe0M . You can also see the full documentary, including the computer animation of DNA, in The Case for a Creator by Lee Strobel on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajqH4y8G0MI .

Thea Hood is a retired college professor who lives in Penn Valley. She is a member of The Union’s Editorial Board.