Terry McLaughlin: Would you fight for US?

Eight months ago, I wrote a column headlined, “Is America worth dying for?” I spoke of the many people who paid an enormous price to create the country we call home, sacrificing their wealth, status and lives for honor and country. I asked, “How much are we willing to sacrifice for honor or country today?”

I reflected upon the divisiveness and discord we are witnessing as, instead of viewing America as the great melting pot, we are regressing backward to again divide our people by the color of their skin, or their gender, or their lifestyle; to view Americans as either victims or oppressors; to believe that America was founded upon systemic racism from which there is no possible atonement; to reject the idea that anything is possible in America with determination, effort and belief in oneself.

“If we were to believe all of the rhetoric in the public arena today,” I stated, “we would have to believe that the United States of America was, is and forever will be an irredeemably flawed and heartless country.” Then I asked the question: “Would you be willing to die for a nation like that?”

The answer to my question may have been revealed in a recent Quinnipiac poll. The poll was taken amid Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine and asked the respondents if they would stay and fight if Russia were to invade the United States. Overall, only 55% said they would stay and fight, while 38% said they would flee the country. Seven percent were not sure or said it was not applicable to their situation.

Quinnipiac further broke down the responses as follows: 68% of Republicans said they would stay and fight, while 25% percent said they would leave the country. Fifty-seven percent of independents said they would remain and fight for America, while 36% said otherwise, and 7% weren’t sure. Forty percent of Democrats demonstrated a desire to fight for their country, while 52% indicated they would leave the United States.





What happened to the indomitable American spirit? What happened to the love of freedom and independence that was so great among our founders that they were willing to sacrifice everything for it? How have we arrived at a time and place in which so few Americans are willing to sacrifice in order to preserve and maintain the freedoms and opportunities that we have been so blessed to receive from our forefathers?

In this moment, I am reminded of words written almost 50 years ago by singer-songwriter Paul Simon when he penned “American Tune.” This song was released at a time when our president was embroiled in the Watergate scandal, some American POWs were returning home, but the Vietnam War was still two years away from its conclusion, Native Americans held a 71-day standoff with the federal government in Wounded Knee, our vice president was forced to resign over income tax evasion, and the country was in a state of emotional turmoil.

Paul Simon’s melancholy tune began as a hymn to the brokenness and confusion he was witnessing: “I don’t know a soul who’s not been battered, I don’t have a friend who feels at ease. I don’t know a dream that’s not been shattered or driven to its knees.”

His words are a whisper from the past into a bruised and divided America today. Our nation’s prayer of exceptionalism, which has always guided us at home and abroad, is cracked by unforgiving ideologies and doubt. Our land is filled with blame and anger and a belief by some that our defining principles have succumbed to myth. We are unsettled, suspicious of our institutions, and mistrustful of each other. “Yes, and I’ve often felt forsaken, and certainly misused. Oh, but I’m all right, I’m all right, I’m just weary to my bones.”

Rather than angry, Simon’s song is mournful and tender, political without being so. It gives voice to truck drivers, factory workers, restaurant servers, men and women who hustle each day while the world around them spins on indifferently, wondering “When I think of the road we’re traveling on I wonder what ‘s gone wrong. I can’t help it; I wonder what’s gone wrong.”

In “Songs of America,” Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw write that American history “is a story of promises made and broken, of reform and reaction – a story fundamentally shaped by the perennial struggle between what Abraham Lincoln called ‘the better angels of our nature’ and our worst impulses …. Through all the years of strife, we’ve been shaped not only by our words and our deeds but by our music, by the lyrics and the instrumentals that have carried us through dark days and enabled us to celebrate bright ones.”

Simon’s lyrics in “American Tune” reflect both confusion and resignation: “We come in the age’s most uncertain hour and sing an American tune. But it’s all right, it’s all right, all right, you can’t be forever blessed.”

Our nation truly has been blessed, but those blessings can be maintained only if we are willing to fight for them, not abandon them. “And high up above, my eyes could clearly see the Statue of Liberty sailing away to sea.”

We cannot allow Lady Liberty and all she represents to simply float away in a sea of complacency or hopeless resignation.

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com