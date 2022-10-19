Terry McLaughlin: What is gaslighting?

For many months, I have heard the word “gaslighting” bantered about by people across the political spectrum. I had a general idea of what the term meant, but not a clear understanding of the origin or definition, so decided that some research was needed to better comprehend the conversation.

The term comes from a 1938 play and film adaptation entitled “Gas Light”. Although often used in reference to domestic abuse, gaslighting can occur in personal or professional relationships, politics, and media whenever a victim’s sense of identity and self-worth are targeted, causing them to begin to question the validity of their own thoughts, perceptions of reality, knowledge, or memories.

Beginning with lies about simple things, as the volume of misinformation grows, the gas lighter will begin accusing the victim of lying or “being crazy” if he or she questions the narrative, while insisting that the only source of true information is the gas lighter themselves.

How can you know if you this is happening to you? A victim will experience increased self-doubt as the gas lighter continues to insist that what the victim remembers, thinks, knows, or feels is wrong. The manipulator will continue to introduce lies, aiming to distort foundational aspects of the victim’s being, wearing them down, establishing confusion, and forcing the victim to rely on the gas lighter’s version of reality.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, the following are just a few of the methods used in gaslighting:

Countering: Questioning a person’s memory. “I think you are forgetting what really happened.”

Withholding: Pretending to misunderstand the conversation, or refusing to listen, to make the person doubt themselves. “Now you are just confusing me.”

Trivializing: Belittling or disregarding someone’s feelings or opinions, accusing them of being “too sensitive” or “overreacting.”

Denial: Involves a person refusing to take responsibility for their actions, pretending to forget what happened, saying they did not do it, or blaming their behavior on someone else.

Diverting: Changing the focus of a discussion by questioning the other person’s credibility. “That’s just nonsense you read on the internet, it’s not real.”

Stereotyping: Intentionally using negative stereotypes about someone’s race, gender, ethnicity, sexuality, nationality, or age to gaslight them.

Along with domestic abuse, gaslighting can impact politics as well. If you read George Orwell’s “1984” you will recognize the government using gaslighting techniques to control its citizens with the slogan “War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength.”

According to Forbes, “It’s not uncommon for a politician or political entity to use gaslighting as a tactic to divert public discourse and use manipulation to garner support for or against a certain viewpoint.” Alex Sinha wrote in “The Buffalo Law Review” in 2020, “In the political context, brazen dishonesty takes on a distinctive character because it can be difficult to believe that a public figure would intend to offer a demonstrably false statement to an audience so large that a demonstration of the statement’s falsity is all but assured.”

In a recent display of such brazenness, as our national economy shrank in both the first and second quarters of this year and the International Monetary Fund had just reported that fifty countries showed stronger growth than the United States in 2021, President Biden appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show and said “Look, here’s where we are. We have the fastest-growing economy in the world. The world!”

In response to the recently released report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress indicating that nine-year-olds in the US had lost substantial ground in math and reading due to the pandemic lockdowns, the President’s spokesperson, Karine Jean-Pierre, blamed school lockouts on the previous administration, claiming that it was only due to President Biden that schools reopened – A demonstrably false statement. Ample documentation has proven that while the Trump administration was being roundly criticized for pushing to reopen schools, influential teachers’ unions and Randi Weingarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers, were working with the CDC to continue to keep schools closed.

And perhaps the best example: Several weeks ago, at a White House briefing Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about restrictions imposed on unvaccinated American citizens flying into the United States compared to unvaccinated non-citizens walking across the border into Arizona or Texas. Jean-Pierre’s response? “But that’s not how it works . . . it’s not like somebody just walks over.” Try telling that to the Border Patrol agents and residents in South Texas.

Whether coming from the left or right, Republican or Democrat (and there is no denying that both are guilty), dishonesty at the highest levels of government is no small thing. We expect deceit and manipulation from dictators such as Xi Jinping or Vladimir Putin, but not from our own leaders. Those in power must be held accountable in a democratic republic, but how do we do that if we don’t know what is true and what isn’t?

Are you being gaslit by your own government? Or the media? Or Big Pharma? Or the CDC? Or the “fact-checkers”? How do you distinguish the patriot from the traitor? How do you separate truth from fiction?

I take some solace from the words of Mahatma Gandhi: “When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall.”

