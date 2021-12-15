Terry McLaughlin: What history is being taught?

I was in attendance at the November meeting of the Nevada Joint Union High School Trustees. At that meeting the subject of critical race theory was discussed, and the audience was assured that the principles of this theory were not being presented within the district.

Rather than using the term critical race theory, it may be more helpful to simply focus on the ideas and concepts that it represents to many people. As evidenced by the large number of attendees at the November board meeting, many parents, grandparents and community members are concerned that students are being presented with concepts that would lead them to believe that the United States is a systemically and irredeemably racist nation; that America was founded upon racism and slavery, a premise that is advanced in curriculum based upon the 1619 Project; that skin color determines one’s place and status within society; and other similar concepts.

What I believe these parents and community members were actually seeking is the knowledge and assurance that their children’s education is prioritizing excellence in all subjects, inspiring and equipping students of all ethnic and economic backgrounds to strive to achieve their potential, and teaching children the full spectrum of American history and values. This would include the evils of slavery, racism and segregation, but within the context of America’s highest ideals and the progress that we as a country have made since our inception.

After public comment on the presentation was concluded, the chair of the Board of Trustees indicated to the other trustees that they would have an opportunity to ask questions of the presenters. She first called upon the student representative to the board, who proceeded to read from his laptop computer a lengthy prepared statement obviously written in advance of the board meeting prior to any opportunity for this student to listen to the presentation and the public comments, to observe the tone of the presenters and/or their critics, or to observe the audience reactions to both.

This student’s response was not an attempt to seek clarity on any aspect of the actual presentation.





The content of this statement included the student’s opinion that “critical race theory … provides a lens in which … society is divided into class and race … because society is divided into class and race.” He continued on to state that “the concept I believe you have confused for CRT is actually known as skepticism and critical thinking about the country’s past. There is actually a specific course already implemented in all high schools across the country that renovates the mind of the child to see this country as the racist, oppressive machine it’s been for centuries: U.S. History.”

This is not being written to embarrass this student, but rather to reveal what he believes is being taught in U.S. History classes throughout the country: that American society “is divided into class and race,” and that America has been a “racist, oppressive machine” for centuries.

How did this student come to adopt these core beliefs? Is he correct that this is what is being taught? If these are the beliefs of the student selected as an active representative on the Board of Trustees, how deep do these beliefs go within the district’s student body?

The student’s statement continued: “The undoings of American virtue, the folly of freedom and the distaste in discrimination has been lectured upon for decades, and will only continue to expand and become increasingly critical until prisons are abolished, amendments ratified, reparations rewarded and pardons granted.”

Youthful naïveté and idealism may have led this student to these conclusions, but throughout the country today we are all seeing the serious and dangerous consequences in real time of policies similar to those he proposes: movements to defund or abolish police departments, the elimination of bail, and legislation, particularly in California, that has reduced many serious felony crimes to misdemeanors.

I believe that what concerned parents actually desire in their children’s education is the promotion of curriculum and ideals that emphasize that all children are created equal and have equal moral value under our Constitution and our laws; the cultivation in our children of a profound love for our country, based upon a serious, honest, and balanced study of our founding documents and principles; curriculum that does not pit one student against the other on the basis of race or gender, but rather encourages each child to be treated as a unique individual with dignity and respect; and, of course, a rigorous, challenging and stimulating academic experience, which is the primary mission of our public school system.

I know that the many former teachers among my friends and in my family always strove to accomplish these results for their students.

Only a small portion of the student trustee’s statement has been quoted here, but if the ideas and beliefs he expressed are reflective of the student body within Nevada County’s high schools, then parents may have legitimate concerns that their students are in some way being presented with instruction, curriculum,or ideology that supports the idea of systemic racism and oppression, collective and retroactive guilt for the sins of their forefathers, opposition to equality under the law, and restriction of free speech.

Whether this outcome is willful and intentional or not is a matter worthy of discussion and consideration by the elected Board of Trustees.

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com .