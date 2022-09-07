Terry McLaughlin: University of California pushes diversity, equity and inclusion

Administrations and faculties at University of California campuses are embroiled in a controversy over policies that require applicants for faculty positions, as well as candidates for promotions, to demonstrate their active support of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI).

What began at UCLA four years ago is presently a requirement for applicants at all UC campuses to submit “DEI statements” that will determine whether they will be considered for employment or promotions, regardless of their academic credentials or experience.

Two academic researchers affiliated with the University of California Riverside, Steven Brint, professor of sociology and public policy; and Komi T. German, who earned her doctorate at UC Riverside, write “The University’s expressed commitments to academic freedom and the culture of rationalism have not been abandoned, but they are too often considered secondary or irrelevant when confronted by new administrative dictates and social movement activism related to diversity, equity, and inclusion.” This critique was written in May of 2021, and in the year that followed the issue has only become amplified.

Required DEI statements ask candidates what they have contributed to the university’s goals of diversity, equity, and inclusion. These responses are scored from 1-5, poor to excellent. According to Brint and German, an applicant who “doesn’t discuss gender or race/ethnicity” will receive a poor score, as will an applicant who sees DEI as “antithetical to academic freedom or the university’s research mission.” One who describes DEI as “core values that every faculty member should actively contribute to advancing” would likely receive an excellent score.

UC Merced professor, Tanya Golash-Boza, published a guide in “Inside Higher Ed” to help applicants frame their DEI statements in such a way as to pass muster with the hiring review panel. She advised applicants not to worry about being “too political,” because such fears might lead them to write a “blasé statement.” Rather, she recommends they demonstrate their “awareness of how systemic inequalities affect students’ ability to excel” and their commitment to “activism.” She also encourages applicants to “acknowledge your privilege” and focus on “racial oppression, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, ableism, or some other commonly recognized form of oppression.” Regarding teaching methods, Golash-Boza encourages applicants to express their commitment to “antiracist pedagogy.”

According to Brint and German, in 2018 UC Davis committee members were instructed to review a candidates’ “Contributions to Diversity” statement before any other part of an application and advised that candidates who do not “look outstanding with regard to their contributions to diversity” should not advance any further in the hiring process.

Brint and German also report that in one faculty search at UC Berkeley over 75% of qualified candidates were rejected based solely upon diversity statements judged to be inadequate. The files for the remaining candidates “were then sent to the appropriate departmental search committees to create a short list for interviews . . . During their job talks and interviews, candidates were asked to explain their ideas about diversity, and their responses determined whether they were eligible to be hired . . . Thus, at every stage of the hiring process, candidates were eliminated because they were perceived as being insufficiently committed to DEI, regardless of their academic qualifications.”

Brint and German continue: “The policy of winnowing applicant pools based on diversity statements poses an obvious threat to the climate for academic freedom because of the implicit and explicit expectation that faculty must express a specific view regarding DEI. It is highly plausible that candidates will be discriminated against not only because they do not subscribe to a particular set of political beliefs, but also because they do not fit a specific demographic profile.”

Diversity in higher education is important to the mission of the university, but Brint and German believe that “the balance is changing.” They write that academic freedom has been sacrificed, providing several examples which have received media attention such as a UCLA professor who was subjected to a review by the University’s Discrimination Prevention Office for presenting Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” and clips from a documentary on racism, both of which included the “N-word.” Most of the changes, however, have not reached the media; “they have been incremental, including administrative appointments vetted for adherence to the University’s DEI values; the labeling of DEI statements in department meetings as ‘helpful’ and academic freedom statements as ‘defensive’; and the institution of ‘voluntary’ listening and diversity training sessions in which the loyalty of those absent becomes questionable in the eyes of the attendees. These incremental changes eventually lead to qualitative shifts. In 2020, we heard for the first time a new motto, not ‘Diversity and Excellence’, but ‘Diversity is Excellence.’”

If the University of California’s hiring and promotional practices now require a litmus test of strict adherence to “diversity, equity and inclusion” above all else, the future of the university system as a robust, intellectual, and truly diverse institution is in jeopardy.

The two academics from UC Riverside appear to agree with that assessment, as their critique concludes with the fear that “under the auspices of DEI priorities … the University’s culture of rationalism has too often become collateral damage in the quest for social justice… If the culture of rationalism is not upheld and the purpose of academic freedom becomes lost in the University’s preoccupation with its ideological commitments, we suspect that the University’s ability to generate knowledge will diminish over time.”

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com