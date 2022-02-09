Terry McLaughlin: The real cost of lockdowns

A study released last week by economists affiliated with Johns Hopkins University found that worldwide Covid-19 lockdowns had “little to no effect” on COVID-19 mortality.

The study, which has received very little national media coverage, with findings at odds with other studies, has not been peer reviewed, and is not endorsed by the university, also concluded that lockdowns “imposed enormous economic and social costs” and are “ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument.”

The study, “A Literature Review and Meta-Analysis of the Effects of Lockdowns on Covid-19 Mortality,” was published by the Institute for Applied Economics, Global Health, and the Study of Business Enterprise, and was conducted by three well-respected professors: Jonas Herby of Denmark, Lars Jonung of Sweden, and Steve Hanke from the United States.

Within this study, lockdowns were defined as “the imposition of at least one compulsory, non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI). NPIs are any government mandate that directly restrict peoples’ possibilities, such as policies that limit internal movement, close schools and businesses, and ban international travel.”

The study began with 18,590 global studies into lockdowns, which, after multiple levels of review, was narrowed down to “24 qualified for inclusion in the meta-analysis.”





Criteria for eligibility was that the studies must measure the effect of lockdown on mortality using an “empirical approach” — in other words, relying upon real-world data.

The studies were separated into three groups: lockdown stringency index studies, shelter-in-place order studies, and specific non-pharmaceutical intervention studies.

The data gleaned from the index studies found that lockdowns in Europe and the United States reduced COVID-19 mortality by far less than 1 percent — 0.2% on average. Shelter-in-place policies were found to have reduced COVID-19 mortality rates by 2.9% on average.

Specific non-pharmaceutical intervention studies found there was no broad-based evidence of noticeable effects on COVID-19 mortality.

Border closures were found to have had virtually zero effect on COVID-19 mortality rates, reducing death by only 0.1%.

Closing non-essential shops was found to be the most effective intervention, resulting in a 10.6% drop in fatalities, which the study suggested was most likely related to the closure of bars.

The study noted that “a major purpose of lockdowns is to save lives,” but the overall conclusion of the study was that “lockdowns are not an effective way of reducing mortality rates during a pandemic, at least not during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our results are in line with the World Health Organization Writing Group (2006), who state: ‘Reports from the 1918 influenza pandemic indicate that social-distancing measures did not stop or appear to dramatically reduce transmission.’”

“In Edmonton, Canada, isolation and quarantine were instituted; public meetings were banned; schools, churches, colleges, theaters, and other public gathering places were closed; and business hours were restricted without obvious impact on the epidemic. … Mandates only regulate a fraction of our potential contagious contacts and can hardly regulate nor enforce handwashing, coughing etiquette, distancing in supermarkets, etc.”

Countries that realized success in keeping COVID-19 mortality rates relatively low, such as Finland and Norway, allowed people to go to work, use public transportation, and meet privately at home during the first lockdown.

The study states that “the evidence fails to confirm that lockdowns have a significant effect in reducing COVID-19 mortality. The effect is little to none. The use of lockdowns is a unique feature of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns have not been used to such a large extent during any of the pandemics of the past century.”

“Unintended consequences may play a larger role than recognized.” Shelter-in-place orders may “isolate an infected person at home with his/her family, where he/she risks infecting family members with a higher viral load, causing more severe illness. … Lockdowns have limited people’s access to safe outdoor places such as beaches, parks, and zoos, or included outdoor mask mandates or strict outdoor gathering restrictions, pushing people to meet at less safe indoor places. Indeed, we do find some evidence that limiting gatherings was counterproductive and increased COVID-19 mortality.”

The study concluded that “lockdowns during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic have had devastating effects. They have contributed to reducing economic activity, raising unemployment, reducing schooling, causing political unrest, contributing to domestic violence, and undermining liberal democracy.”

Researchers pointed out that from May 2020 to April 2021, the United States recorded 100,306 drug overdose deaths, a 28.5% increase from the previous 12 month period. T

hey also noted that a study from the National Commission on COVID-19 and criminal justice last year found an increase in domestic violence incidents of 8.1% in the United States after lockdown orders were issued.

In addition, a Horace Mann survey from 2021 was noted that indicated 97% of U.S. teachers said that their students experienced learning loss during the pandemic.

The researchers concluded that “these costs to society must be compared to the benefits of the lockdowns, which our meta-analysis has shown are marginal at best. Such a standard benefit-cost calculation leads to a strong conclusion: Lockdowns should be rejected out of hand as a pandemic policy instrument.”

Are there lessons to be learned from the experiences of the past two years? Yes, if we recognize that we must never limit free discourse or debate on public-health issues, and acknowledge that remedies and procedures should be modified as more data and information is acquired over time.

No, if the goal is merely to allow those in charge of our institutions to exert control over our society and citizens.

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com