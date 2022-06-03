Terry McLaughlin: Surprise, surprise — voting up in Georgia

What was called voter suppression and “Jim Crow 2.0” apparently led to record-high voter turnout in Georgia this past month. Voter turnout for the May primary election represented a 168 percent increase over the 2018 gubernatorial primary, and a 212 percent increase over the 2020 presidential primary, and ballot rejections plummeted from 4.3 percent four years ago to 1 percent.

When Georgia’s new election law was passed in 2021, it was met with a deluge of attacks from Democrat politicians and the media.

President Joe Biden labeled these efforts “un-American,” declaring “This makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle.” Corporations competed to release statements about how the voting law was against their values and democracy. Major League Baseball moved its All-Star game to Colorado, a state with even more restrictive voting laws, resulting in the loss of millions of dollars in revenue to businesses in Atlanta, many of which are Black-owned.

Considering that President Biden compared proponents of voter integrity laws in Georgia to Confederate President Jefferson Davis and segregationist George Wallace, it is interesting to compare the Georgia election laws with those of our president’s home state of Delaware, which has consistently voted for him for nearly half a century.

Delaware forbids no-excuse absentee voting. Applications must include justification for the request such as government employment, illness, disability, or living outside of the country.

Absentee ballots are available to all in Georgia with no justification required. Some form of ID must be submitted with the application, which can consist of a driver’s license number or a state ID number available for free through the county registrar’s offices or the Georgia Department of Driver Services. If a voter does not have the required I., the last four digits of their Social Security number will suffice.

Delaware’s absentee ballot applications also require proof of identity in the form of a driver’s license, a state identification card, a U.S. passport, a signed Social Security card, a signed vehicle registration, or a signed credit card with a photo.

The deadline for receipt of an application for absentee ballot for a primary or general election in Delaware is 24 days prior to election day. The deadline to submit this application in Georgia is 11 days prior to Election Day.

All 159 counties in Georgia have at least one drop box available for voters. Delaware has only four drop boxes in the entire state, about half as many locations per capita as Georgia.

Early voting was not established in Delaware until June 2019 and did not go into effect until Jan. 1 this year. For Delaware’s election on Sept. 13, the polls will be open for eight days, Sept. 3-11, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early voting in Georgia, which has been available for years, includes 17 days of early voting and was expanded in 2021 to include mandatory Saturdays and optional Sunday voting, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In addition, Georgia’s new voting law required action be taken at any precincts that experienced long lines in the past in which voters were forced to wait over an hour to vote. Those precincts are now required to hire more staff or split the precinct to eliminate those long lines.

President Biden said, “You cannot bring water to people standing in line waiting to vote.” Campaigning within 150 feet of a polling place or 25 feet of someone waiting in line is prohibited in Georgia, as it is in Delaware within 50 feet of a polling place entrance.

This includes wearing campaign T-shirts, pins, hats, or buttons, chanting, or carrying signs or other handouts.

Poll workers in Georgia may hand out water to those in line and self-service water stations may be established. If you are more than 150 feet from the building in Georgia, you can knock yourself out handing out food or water.

The Washington Post reported that “record-breaking turnout is undercutting predictions that the Georgia Election Integrity Act of 2021 would lead to a falloff in voting. By the end of Friday, the final day of early in-person voting, nearly 800,000 Georgians had cast ballots — more than three times the number in 2018, and higher even than in 2020.”

According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, about three times as many Black voters cast early votes compared to 2018, and there has been a record turnout for minorities in general.

The Post interviewed a 70-year-old Black woman at the polls who said, “I had heard that they were going to try to deter us in any way possible because of the fact that we didn’t go Republican on the last election. … To go in there and vote as easily as I did and to be treated with the respect that I knew I deserved as an American citizen — I was really thrown back.”

Every aspect of Georgia’s voting law is less restrictive than those of President Biden’s home state of Delaware, and the reality of Georgia’s first election under the new voting law appears to be a far cry from the return of the Jim Crow era we were led to believe would happen.

Instead, voters showed up in droves, no longer standing in long lines due to the early voting extensions, and with increased trust in the legitimacy of the process.

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com