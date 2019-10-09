Terry McLaughlin: Society judged on how it treats children

The recent termination of Planned Parenthood’s national President, Dr. Leana Wen, after less than a year at the helm, clarifies the core mission of this organization.

Leana Wen was the first medical doctor in over 50 years to head the organization, and while an advocate for abortion rights, she joined Planned Parenthood to “run a national health care organization and to advocate for the broad range of public health policies that affect our patients’ health.” She maintained that “the best way to protect abortion care is to be clear that it is not a political issue but a health care one.”

Wen’s dismissal and the appointment of Acting President Alexis McGill Johnson, described by Planned Parenthood as a “renowned social justice leader” and “lifelong political organizer,” has made it clear that their priority is political activism, and, according to Wen, to “double down on abortion rights advocacy,” not a wide range of health services.

Planned Parenthood is so committed to abortion and political advocacy that they are willing to forgo Federal Title X family planning funds, because newly enacted policies require funding recipients to physically and financially separate Title X and abortion activities. This loss of approximately $60 million in Title X funds represents only a tiny portion of the taxpayer money Planned Parenthood receives each year, mostly from Medicaid – reported at $563.8 million in their most recent annual report.

With $1.9 billion in assets (up from $1.6 billion the previous year), they can afford to turn down a few millions.

Monica Cline served as a Title X training manager for Texas and New Mexico for nearly 10 years, training Planned Parenthood and other Title X clinics on grants, clinic efficiency, and counseling skills. When she was preparing to become the director of prevention education at Planned Parenthood in Austin, Texas, she was shown several case studies in which girls as young as 10 years old had come to Planned Parenthood for help with injuries, the removal of foreign objects, and abortions. Convinced that she needed to help these young women, Cline asked her trainer how she could go about persuading young women to stop having pre-marital sex.

“We aren’t teaching them not to have sex,” the instructor told Cline (The New American, Sept. 5), “We are teaching them how to do it safer … We’re not going to stop them. We’re not about abstaining or avoiding those risky behaviors. We’re just going to get them condoms and provide abortions.” She was told by her supervisors that it was “best to leave parents out of it. Once parents are involved, they will get angry, and that keeps them from coming back to Planned Parenthood.”

Monica Cline left her job in 2009, shortly after she approached the Planned Parenthood Clinic in Corpus Christi, Texas with her ideas for helping girls escape human trafficking. She was told by the clinic that they weren’t interested, because “if she’s not having sex with this man this month, she’ll be having sex with another man next month.”

According to Cline, the sex education classes created or backed by Planned Parenthood are not aimed at safety or prevention. They are aimed, she claims, at subtly persuading young people to be promiscuous. Promiscuity leads to teen pregnancy and teen pregnancy leads to the lucrative business of abortion at Planned Parenthood.

Cline believes that Planned Parenthood’s “view of our children is very skewed. They believe that this is what our children want. They don’t see our children as victims, they see them as willing participants.”

Cline is not the only former Planned Parenthood employee to publicly describe their experiences during their time with the organization. Myra Kincaid Neyer worked as a surgical assistant at a facility in Baltimore. She came into conflict with her superiors when her patients walked out with pre-natal advice instead of abortions, and she regularly encountered employees with no medical training and only a high school diploma or GED, assisting with abortions. She reached her breaking point when a young woman pregnant with quadruplets, who had refused an abortion in three previous clinic visits despite pressure from her older male companion, returned to the clinic in excruciating pain, bleeding profusely from the coerced administration of a chemical abortion. Three perfectly formed baby boys were delivered, and the fourth baby suctioned out. Staff members were traumatized, but instructed never to speak of the incident.

Annette Lancaster was hired to do administrative work for Planned Parenthood in Chapel Hill, North Carolina in 2015. She and other staff members with no medical training were instructed to perform ultrasounds and assist with abortion procedures. Lancaster quit and is now the director of clinical placements for the masters of nursing program at Duke University School of Nursing.

Planned Parenthood is one of the major authors and contributors to both the legislation and sex education curriculum being presented in California’s public schools, and in many cases they provide instructors on our public campuses. Having Planned Parenthood design curriculum and provide prevention instruction to our children is akin to hiring a cigarette manufacturer to present smoking prevention programs to our students. Planned Parenthood only profits when our youth are sexually active – seeking birth control, disease testing, or abortions.

On Sept. 5, United States Senator and Presidential candidate Kamala Harris tweeted that “Society is judged on how it treats children.”

For once, I agree with Senator Harris.

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com.