Terry McLaughlin: San Francisco DA’s Weathermen connections

Just hours before resigning his position as governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo granted clemency to David Gilbert. This name from the past may be unfamiliar to many, so here’s a little history:

Along with the great rock and roll music of the 1960s, radical organizations such as Students for a Democratic Society were growing in America. In 1969, one faction of group, whose leaders included Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn, created a manifesto concluding that the “main struggle going on in the world … is between U.S. imperialism and the national liberation struggles against it.” Using a line from Bob Dylan’s song, “Subterranean Homesick Blues,” the terrorist political cult the Weathermen was born.

In 1970 a group of Weathermen were constructing a bomb in the basement of a townhouse in Greenwich Village, intending to explode it during an army dance at Fort Dix, New Jersey. Instead, the townhouse blew up and three bomb makers were killed.

Two others, Cathy Wilkerson and Kathy Boudin, somehow managed to survive, and for the next decade they and their fellow Weathermen, including Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn, went underground, setting off bombs in San Francisco’s Presidio army base, courthouses in Long Island City and New York, the Hall of Justice in Marin County, and other similar sites. Kathy Boudin and Bernadine Dohrn placed explosives in a women’s bathroom in the U.S. Senate and considered the resulting Capitol bombing to be a great media success.

In late 1980, Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn negotiated their way back above ground, becoming professors in Chicago but remaining non-repentant about their actions. “I don’t regret setting bombs,” Ayers told The New York Times. “I feel we didn’t do enough.” I was “guilty as hell, free as a bird – America is a great country,” he said in an interview with David Horowitz and Peter Collier in the ‘80s.





About a year later, in October 1981, a group from the Black Liberation Army attacked a Brink’s truck in front of Nanuet National Bank, just north of New York City. One guard, Peter Paige, was shot to death, two others were wounded, and Nyack Police Sgt. Edward O’Grady and Officer Waverly Brown were killed at a roadblock. Among those arrested for these killings, Ayers and Dohrn recognized three former members of the Weather Underground — Judith Clarke, Kathy Boudin, and David Gilbert, the man just granted clemency by former Governor Cuomo, who drove the getaway car.

At the time of their arrest, Kathy Boudin and David Gilbert had a 14-month-old son, who was consequently sent to live in Chicago with his parents’ Weathermen compatriots, Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn. That child was Chesa Boudin, the current district attorney of San Francisco.

As a young adult before attending law school, Chesa Boudin lived in Venezuela, where he served as a translator to then-President Hugo Chavez. After law school he worked in the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office, arguing on behalf of his clients that the California bail system was unconstitutional.

During his 2019 campaign for district attorney, Chesa Boudin indicated that visiting his parents in prison had a significant impact on him, as it would any child. He promised to end “mass incarceration” and cash bail, to establish a unit to review alleged wrongful convictions, and to refuse to provide any assistance to federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

After winning his race, he announced, “It’s time for radical change to how we envision justice,” and that he would de-emphasize the prosecution of drug cases and property offenses.

So how has that worked out for San Francisco? In the Tenderloin district, drug dealers openly sell their wares with impunity while drug addicts shoot up and collapse in the streets. More than 700 people suffered fatal overdoses in the city last year. Pedestrians have to step over used hypodermic needles and human excrement. In May it was reported by KCTV5 that 284 different individuals were arrested multiple times for selling drugs. Of the 30 or so who made up the most repeat arrests, KCTV5 reported that “not a single one of them is currently in custody.”

In regard to property offenses, the San Francisco Police Department reported that vehicle break-ins are up between 100% and 750% in different parts of the city. In May, the number of reported vehicle thefts (1,891) was more than double those reported in May 2020.

Shoplifting at retail stores has become routine. Of the 155 CVS stores in the Bay Area, the 12 in San Francisco account for 26% of the shoplifting. Walgreens reports spending 35 times more on security guards at its San Francisco stores than in other cities and is closing 22 stores in the city. Burglaries in the city increased by 52% last year, a trend continuing this year. Shootings, both fatal and nonfatal, have increased more than 100% in the first six months of this year.

No son should ever be held responsible for the sins of his father, but Chesa Boudin’s worldview has been shaped and molded by the beliefs of the parents and guardians who raised him.

He is just one of several rogue prosecutors elected to public office, like George Gascon (Los Angeles), Marilyn Mosby (Baltimore) and Kim Foxx (Chicago), who appear to be pro-criminal, anti-victim zealots. In response, as of this writing, more than 83,000 signatures have been submitted to San Francisco election officials to force a recall election of Boudin next June.

