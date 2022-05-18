Terry McLaughlin: Roe v. Wade’s future

Pregnancy resource centers being vandalized and threatened, Supreme Court justices and their families being harassed and intimidated in front of their own homes, Catholic masses being disrupted with threats to “burn the Eucharist” — these are just a few of the extreme reactions we are witnessing to the leaked draft of a potential Supreme Court decision to return law taking authority regarding abortion back to the voters in individual states.

Were this leaked draft decision to become the very narrow and focused final decision of the court, it would not ban abortions in the United States, it would not imprison women for seeking an abortion, it would not lead to a reversal of the law legalizing same sex marriages, it would not create unjust laws targeting the LGBT community.

These threats and statements are simply hyperbole designed to increase the passions and fears of a percentage of our citizens.

I advocate for life, and I believe that a just society protects the unborn within its laws, and a healthy society celebrates and protects innocent life, both in the womb and until natural death.

At the same time, I believe that abortion laws should protect the life of the mother and I do not believe that women who obtain abortions should be treated as criminals. I am not alone — the mainstream pro-life movement is resolutely opposed to criminalizing mothers who obtain abortions, as is strikingly revealed in an open letter sent to all state legislators from leading pro-life organizations around the country on May 12.

Signed by 76 groups including the National Right to Life, Susan B. Anthony List, U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Faith & Freedom Coalition, New Wave Feminists, Americans United for Life, and Right to Life groups from every state in the union, the letter states: “As national and state pro-life organizations, representing tens of millions of pro-life men, women, and children across the country, let us be clear: We state unequivocally that we do not support any measure seeking to criminalize or punish women and we stand firmly opposed to including such penalties in legislation.

“If the Supreme Court does overturn Roe v. Wade, they will be honoring the unambiguous division of powers described in the Constitution, returning abortion policy-making back to our elected state and federal legislators. This will be a tremendous opportunity for states to create durable policy that can stand the test of time. But in seizing that opportunity, we must ensure that the laws we advance to protect unborn children do not harm their mothers.

“We will continue to oppose legislative and policy initiatives that criminalize women who seek abortions, and we will continue to work for … policies that provide and strengthen life-affirming resources for abortion-vulnerable women.”

Those who make the argument that abortion is murder in a legal sense may misunderstand the vital legal distinction between act and intent, in regard to the actions of pregnant woman.

In his book “Defending Life,”Francis Beckwith explains that “Because of a general lack of understanding of the true nature of the unborn child – likely due to decades of cultural saturation by abortion-choice rhetoric and little serious philosophical reflection on the pro-life position by the general public – most citizens who procure abortions do so out of well-meaning ignorance. The woman who will seek and obtain an illegal abortion is really a second victim. Women who seek illegal abortion will probably do so out of desperation, not realizing at the time of the abortion that the procedure kills a real human being.”

Many women who seek abortions are under extreme emotional distress, often facing pressure from friends and family to “end a pregnancy,” not to “kill a baby.” The vast majority of women are not malicious or reckless, even if they are terribly and tragically wrong. The daily reality of abortion in America is not that there is an intent to kill, but rather that there is no real awareness of what abortion truly does.

I strongly endorse state statutes that create some restrictions on abortion even if those statutes make only incremental improvement to abortion laws. I can welcome incremental and attainable change while at the same time hoping for greater regulation.

The very statute at issue in Dobbs – the case before the Supreme Court – represents an incremental approach. It bans abortions after 15 weeks, leaving the vast majority of abortions lawful.

If I am in a purple state (or a blue state, such as California), and my realistic choice is between passing a 20-week abortion ban or no meaningful regulation at all, I would vote for the 20-week ban. This is not a sign of surrender, but rather a pragmatic approach that recognizes some advance is better than none at all.

The great challenge of the pro-life movement is not principally legal. Bans and laws alone will not end abortion — only a change in the hearts of Americans and American culture can ever achieve that end.

In the absence of serious education, love, support and compassion for mothers and their babies, our culture will demand that abortion remain legal and available. The mission of those in the pro-life movement must therefore be to provide that education, love, support and compassion, both enthusiastically and abundantly.

