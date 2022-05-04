Terry McLaughlin: Read with your kids

“People would stand in line for days and pay hundreds of dollars if there were a pill that could do everything for a child that reading aloud does. It expands their interest in books, vocabulary, comprehension, grammar, and attention span. Simply put, it’s a free ‘oral vaccine’ for literacy.” —Jim Trelease, “The Read-Aloud Handbook”

The shares of American kids between 9 and 13 years old who say they read for fun on an almost daily basis are at the lowest levels since the question was first asked in 1984, according to a survey conducted in 2019-20 by the National Assessment of Education Progress. This decline can likely be attributed at least in part to the increased use of screens.

Forty-two percent of 9-year-old students said they read for fun almost every day in 2020, down from 53% in 1984. Those 9 year olds who said they never or hardly ever read for fun on their own time rose from 9% in 1984 to 16% in 2020.

Among the 13 year olds surveyed, 17% said they read for fun almost every day — roughly half the 35% who said this in 1984. Twenty-nine percent of this age group indicated they never or hardly ever read for fun, up from 8% in 1984.

In the 2020 survey, female students were more likely than their male counterparts to say they read for fun. However, the share of both male and female students who read for pleasure almost every day has declined since 1984. The largest drop was a 21-point decrease among 13-year-old girls.

When it comes to ethnicity, about 50% of Asian students, 44% of White, 41% of Hispanic, and 35% of Black students said they read for fun in 2020.

Why is this important? Because reading not only enhances a child’s academic performance and cognitive development, but reading is also one of life’s most enriching activities. Reading expands a child’s world and inspires their imaginations. Reading builds empathy. You likely know from your own experience that reading a memoir from someone who has experienced a war or suffered through other obstacles in their life is far more impactful than hearing a story about it on the nightly news.

Reading facilitates important conversations, spurred by characters or conflict in the material. Reading increases vocabulary and an understanding of language patterns which helps children in their conversation, writing, and general communication skills. Reading can instill moral lessons and heroic values.

Parents know that their children will often listen to outside sources more readily than their parents, and the same thing happens when you read books aloud to your kids. Rather than the parent imparting life lessons, the characters in the stories do so.

C.S. Lewis wrote “Since it is likely that they will meet cruel enemies, let (children) at least have heard of brave knights and heroic courage. Otherwise, you are making their destiny not brighter but darker.”

Reading improves test scores. Test scores may not be the final predictor of their successes in life, but higher test scores are at least some indicator. Half of the 9-year-old students who scored at or above the 75th percentile on the 2020 reading component of the National Assessment of Education Progress reported reading for pleasure on their own time almost every day, compared with only 39% of the 9-year-old students who scored below the 25th percentile.

How can you raise a reader?

Keep a well-stocked home library. This allows your children access to lots of books, but it also acts as a potent signal that reading is important to you as parents or grandparents. It is a reminder that all the knowledge in the world is there for the discovering. While you could build a digital library, your Kindle app will never function as a continual pique to your child’s curiosity as well as a shelf full of books.

Get your child a library card — free at our public libraries! Make library visits a regular part of their life. Allow them the pleasure of exploring the shelves and discovering the adventures that await them.

Read aloud to your children before they can read, and beyond. Even when they are old enough to read on their own, reading aloud is a terrific way to spend time together and reinforces the idea that reading is something important that your family does. It is a chance to expose your children to books you enjoyed as a child, and to discover new books you can all enjoy together.

Let your children read the age-appropriate material they want. Forcing them to read something that does not interest them is a great way to turn them into non-readers. Some children hone their reading skills by reading the sports page in the newspaper. Children’s graphic novels are popular with many.

Your primary focus is to make reading something your kids enjoy doing, and when they are old enough to read and appreciate the classics — they will actually want to read them.

Buy your kids and grandkids books with abandon! New or used, buying books helps our children create their own home library and will give your kids hours of entertainment, cognitive, emotional, and academic benefits, and provide another nudge along the path to becoming lifelong readers.

“Stories reach us where nothing else can and quicken the heartbeat of the hero within us.” — Jim Trelease

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com