Terry McLaughlin: Pro-life centers help moms-to-be

On Aug. 1, 2020, two young students whose group had obtained a permit to assemble from the Metropolitan Police Department were arrested for writing “Black Preborn Lives Matter” in chalk on a sidewalk in front of a Planned Parenthood facility in Washington, D.C.

In stark contrast, since May 2 this year there have been 51 reported attacks on pregnancy resource centers throughout the country, some of which included arson as well as vandalism and graffiti.

Pro-abortion extremists have been encouraged to use a map of pro-life pregnancy centers compiled by two University of Georgia professors in 2018 to find the nearest facility in their area. And indeed, they have, as these attacks have taken place all around the country in states as diverse as Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, New York, North Carolina, Washington, Maryland, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Texas.

In many cases, groups such as Jane’s Revenge have publicly claimed responsibility for the attacks through Facebook and social media. Yet as of the date of this writing not a single person has been arrested for these crimes.

Why is that? One reason may be that many of our elected officials, while not explicitly promoting arson and vandalism, support and encourage the ideology behind these attacks.

One example is Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who has called for the federal government to crack down on pregnancy resource centers, declaring the need to put a stop to them right now.

“With Roe gone, it’s more important than ever to crack down on so-called ‘crisis pregnancy centers’ that mislead and deceive patients seeking abortion care,” she said June 27, just days before a crisis pregnancy center was vandalized in St. Paul, Minnesota, and another in Nashville, Tennessee.

Warren said that crisis pregnancy centers consist of “people who wish them harm” and “this has to stop.” Elizabeth Warren is either deliberately stating untruths to the public or she has never stepped foot inside a pregnancy resource center or spent as little as five minutes speaking with staff or volunteer advocates in any of these centers.

With funds garnered from generous contributors, pregnancy resource centers offer pregnancy testing, sonograms, STD testing, counseling, prenatal support, and in most cases support for their clients until their children are at least 6 years old. These services and much more are free to the client. The centers do not go out into the community and drag pregnant women into their facilities, forcing them to deliver their baby. On the contrary, women seek them out looking for options, support, and care.

Good Counsel Crisis Pregnancy Center in New Jersey, like many similar organizations throughout the country, shelters pregnant women in need for a year or longer. They help them develop child-rearing skills, provide budgeting and vocational assistance and nutritional advice. For those women who want to go back to work or school, Good Counsel’s staff provides free baby sitting and does everything else possible to connect these women to resources and support.

Sen. Warren has introduced legislation to crack down on “false advertising,” claiming that these clinics present themselves as medical facilities but exist only to talk women out of getting an abortion.

Who is being deceptive? The pregnancy resource clinic here in Grass Valley has a medical director who is a practicing MD, and a registered nurse on duty at all times. Besides sonograms and other medical services, they provide resources to their clients such as maternity clothes, diapers, baby clothing, cribs, and car seats until their child has reached the age of 6, as well as assistance for siblings.

Many women come to these clinics having been told by doctors, high-school counselors and social service organizations that abortion is their only option. The hidden reality is that no woman in the United States today will be forced to raise a child she conceives. There are safe-haven laws in every state in the union allowing a woman to offer her child anonymously for adoption.

Want to talk about misleading? Nothing is more misleading than the claim that abortion is simply health care and will lead to a happy life free from unwanted burdens.

Thousands of women are helped each year by pregnancy resource centers to overcome the pain and devastation they suffer after an abortion. I know of not a single person in the pro-life movement who would condemn any woman for having an abortion, and many of the volunteers and counselors in these clinics know the pain of abortion firsthand.

In stark contrast to these resource centers completely supported by donations (with a miniscule number of exceptions), in 2020 Planned Parenthood received $618.1 million in government health service reimbursements and grants, according to its 2020 annual report.

This tax-exempt organization and its affiliates reported assets in excess of $2.3 billion. Their 2020 report reveals they provided abortions, adoption referrals, and prenatal services for 366,164 clients. Almost 97% of these services were abortions, while adoptions represented less than 1% of that figure, and prenatal services were 2.35%. When was the last time a mother obtained diapers or a car seat from a Planned Parenthood facility?

Most women who choose abortion do so because they believe they have no other choice. What they may not know is that there are more than 2,700 resource centers in this country ready to provide them the support, resources and loving care they need to help them turn their unplanned pregnancy into unplanned joy.

