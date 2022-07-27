Terry McLaughlin: Pro-life bill proposes child support begins at conception

This July, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer struck down funding in the state budget that provided financial support for adoption agencies and pregnancy centers, claiming that these are “anti-choice” programs.

“While politicians in other states rush to ban abortion … Michigan must remain a place where a woman’s ability to make her own medical decisions with her trusted health care provider is respected,” stated the governor. “Governor Whitmer supports legislation that provides every possible resource to women who are pregnant, seeking to start a family, or those who aren’t ready yet,” said Whitmer’s spokesperson, Bobby Leddy.

But by her removal of funding for any programs that might encourage adoption or offer support to those who wish to carry a child to full term, Whitmer has demonstrated that she apparently believes that stripping away all other options and alternatives to abortion is the best way for women to have “every possible resource” to make an educated decision.

Governor Whitmer’s veto not only restricts funding for adoption agencies and pregnancy facilities, but also cuts the education budget that allows pro-life pregnancy centers to have a presence on college campuses. So regardless of a young woman’s desire to carry her baby to full term or not, Whitmer seems to be taking away those resources as well.

“It’s inexplicable that the governor would refuse to support pregnant community college students who choose to become parents,” said Michigan state Rep. Thomas Albert.

In contrast to Governor Whitmer’s anti-child and anti-family actions, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla) has introduced a bill that would allow child support payments to begin at the time of conception. “We should do everything we can to support American mothers and their children. This bill would allow expecting mothers to prepare and support their babies before they are born,” Rubio said.

The bill’s co-author, Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) stated, “Caring for the well-being of our children begins long before a baby is born. It begins at the first moment of life — conception — and fathers have obligations, financial and otherwise, during pregnancy. Mothers should be able to access child support payments as soon as she is supporting a child. Our bill makes this possible.”

Known as the “Unborn Child Support Act,” this bill amends the Social Security Act to allow a court, in consultation with the mother, to award child support payments from the child’s father while the child is in the womb and retroactively up to the point of conception as determined by a physician.

The bill provides flexibility for mothers who do not desire the father’s involvement, by not mandating that those mothers receive child support, and it requires judges to consult with the mothers on payment plans, giving mothers discretion as to whether or not to seek retroactive child support payments. The bill mandates that paternity tests be administered at the discretion of the mother, and not be conducted if the test would put the child at risk.

“We know that children do best when they are cared for and supported by both their mother and father, and this care must begin in the womb. Ensuring that mothers have the ability to receive financial support for their unborn children rightly restores the duty of fathers to provide for their children from the moment their child’s life begins” said Connor Semelsberger, director of federal affairs for life and human dignity, Family Research Council, in response to this proposed bill, which currently has nine co-sponsors and will need 60 “yes” votes in order to pass the Senate.

In January of this year, a similar bill was introduced in Oklahoma by Democratic state Rep. Forrest Bennet who stated, “This week I filed HB 3129, which codifies that a father’s financial responsibility to his baby and their mom begins at conception. If Oklahoma is going to restrict a woman’s right to choose, we sure better make sure the man involved can’t just walk away from his responsibility.”

The day after making that statement, Bennet withdrew the proposed bill in the face of backlash from other Democrats and abortion proponents, who took issue specifically with the fact that the bill recognized that life begins at conception.

In 2021, Utah became the first state to require biological fathers to pay half of a woman’s pregnancy-related medical expenses. Other states have laws that allow mothers to collect payments for pregnancy-related costs from fathers in certain circumstances. Wisconsin, for example, allows courts to order fathers to pay for part or all of the cost of birth.

A survey conducted by the Bucknell Institute for Public Policy found that 47%, or nearly half of Americans, favor proposals to begin child support at conception, while 28% were opposed and 25% were undecided. Chris Ellis, co-director of the institute, said this finding extended across political and ideological lines, including those who described themselves as “pro-life,” “pro-choice,” Republican or Democrat.

While many of our elected leaders advocate for a woman’s right to decide when it comes to an abortion, many of those same leaders are attempting to implement legislation, cut funding, or impose fines for programs that actually enable women to make educated decisions. These actions will ultimately do more harm than good and will definitely not provide a woman the resources and information she needs to make a true choice.

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com