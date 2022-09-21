Terry McLaughlin: Judge Ken Starr, RIP

It was with great sorrow that I learned of the passing of Ken Starr on Sept. 13. Most people think only of the Clinton impeachment hearings when Judge Starr is mentioned, but my thoughts are of the serendipitous circumstances that led to my meeting Ken Starr, resulting in more than 20 years of correspondence. He was an honorable and decent man who did not deserve the vitriol for which he has been the target over the years.

Born the son of a minister in Vernon, Texas, in 1946, Ken Starr grew up in San Antonio. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history from George Washington University in 1968, a master’s degree from Brown University the year after, and a law degree from Duke University in 1973. After graduation, he clerked for a federal appellate court judge and served a two-year clerkship with then Supreme Court Justice Warren Burger between 1975 and 1977.

Integrity and the fair application of the law were paramount to Ken Starr. Of the Nixon Watergate scandal, Starr said that although “I was a registered Republican, my partisan commitments didn’t keep me from seeing that the evidence against a GOP president was overwhelming . . . The president had violated the rule of law by participating in an obstruction of justice. This obstruction was a violation of one of the beliefs I hold dearest. The law has integrity. The facts have integrity. You are not to twist, torture, or manipulate the law or the facts.”

Ken Starr was nominated by Ronald Reagan to serve on the U.S. District Court of Appeals and served as a judge until 1989, when he was appointed solicitor general by President George H.W. Bush. In 1990, he was considered a front-runner to replace Associate Justice William Brennan on the Supreme Court, but President Bush opted to appoint David Souter to the position, as some in his party had expressed concerns that Starr was not conservative enough.

In 1992, Ken Starr ventured into private practice, where he remained until a three-judge panel appointed him to oversee the Clinton’s “Whitewater” investigation in 1994. He did not seek that position as he “sensed that investigating Clinton, our youthful new president, was not likely to be a career-enhancing move.” But, he said, “I had never said ‘no’ to a call to serve the country and wasn’t going to start doing so now.” When asked about his decision to accept the position, despite his reluctance, he said that he did so because he believed that “Truth is a bedrock concept in morality and law”.

These are the public details of Ken Starr’s life with which most people are familiar, but they are not that of which he was most proud. That would be his family, his children, his grandchildren, and their character and accomplishments. I know this because in the spring of 2000 I was hosting a formal event for my employer at the Fairmont Hotel on Nob Hill in San Francisco. As our clients were enjoying a pre-dinner cocktail, in walked Ken Starr and his daughter. By the time that Judge Starr recognized he was at the wrong event, we had already become engaged in a lengthy conversation. He was warm, even tempered, and good humored, as was his daughter, then a student at Stanford. At the time, my son was in high school and applying for a Naval ROTC scholarship to attend University. Before Judge Starr and his daughter Carolyn departed, he asked for my son’s name and address and promised to write him a note of encouragement.

Like the gentleman he was, Judge Starr was as good as his word, and within one week my son received a warm handwritten note congratulating him on his achievements and encouraging him on his future endeavors. Over the past 22 years of mutual correspondence, I have received more than a dozen letters from Judge Starr and each one focuses on his pride in his family, rather than his own accomplishments.

The entire Starr family is committed to faithful service to God, country, and community. Judge Starr regularly praised his wife, Alice, and her many professional accomplishments, but more importantly focused on her service with multiple non-profits ranging in diversity from the board of the Cameron Park Zoo to organizations serving needy children in Texas and those suffering from religious persecution around the world. He proudly shared the accomplishments of his three children and grandchildren, describing them always in terms of their character, compassion, and generosity. Today, daughter Carolyn, the Stanford student I met, has traveled as far as Indonesia as a college ministry leader. Her father proudly describes her as “highly sought after for her remarkable gifts of empathy and spiritual insight.” He describes one granddaughter as “a leader both in and beyond the classroom, always kind to others with a winsome smile,” and another as “Always helpful to others, a sweet encourager.”

The legal community also recognized Ken Starr’s character. The day after his appointment as special counsel in the Clinton investigation, the New York Times described his reputation as “a soft-spoken, even-tempered professional whose work is marked by thoroughness,” who would be able to “cast a balanced eye on a difficult inquiry.” Ken Starr demonstrated that character, honor, and integrity were paramount in both his professional and personal life. He will be greatly missed as husband, father, grandfather, and public servant. RIP, Sept. 13, 2022.

