Terry McLaughlin: IRS would track bank accounts

Close to $80 billion in additional spending for the Internal Revenue Service is proposed as part of the Biden administration’s $3.5 trillion spending bill, currently before Congress.

These funds would be intended for increased auditing of Americans’ personal financial accounts. Did you realize that the bill includes a requirement that financial institutions of all kinds, including bank, loan and investment accounts, report their customers’ account balances to the IRS for any accounts with a value of at least $600, or if the total of transactions are at least $600 in a year?

That would mean that if the total debits or credits flowing in and out of your accounts, including paycheck deposits or money transferred from financial apps such as PayPal, or payment of your monthly mortgage or rent, equal at least $600, the banks would be required to report those figures to the IRS. This massive violation of American’s privacy rights is couched as an effort to catch tax evaders and help pay for the $3.5 trillion spending package.

The reality is that this increase in financial scrutiny of personal accounts would provide an unprecedented look into the finances of almost every American. Even the powerful 2002 Patriot Act only led to requirements that banks report suspicious transactions of $10,000 or more to the IRS. The proposed legislation would allow the federal government access to your personal accounts with no probable cause or any suspicions or indications of irregular activity. This should send a shudder through all law-abiding citizens, based upon previous IRS conduct and data breaches.

In 2013, the Treasury Department’s inspector general for tax administration reported that the IRS, under Lois Lerner, “targeted specific groups applying for tax-exempt status, delayed processing of targeted groups’ applications for tax-exempt status, and requested unnecessary information from targeted groups.”





Even after Lerner’s resignation, the IRS was still selecting individuals and small businesses for unfair audits in 2016 “based on an organization’s religious, educational, political, or other views,” according to a pair of reports released by the Government Accountability Office.

If targeted audits from the IRS don’t worry you, you should be concerned that nearly 700,000 U.S. taxpayers’ private information was compromised when, from January 2014 to May 2015, hackers targeted the IRS’ Get Transcript application, which allows taxpayers to view, download, or order transcripts of their previous tax filings.

And just this year, an anonymous leaker handed over a vast amount of information to the investigative journalism website ProPublica, which revealed more than 15 years of tax returns of thousands of America’s wealthiest individuals.

There has been a sharp push back against this proposal from a number of groups. More than 40 trade associations, some of which represent entire industries or economic sectors, have signed a letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The letter includes support from several banking coalitions and calls on Congress to reject the requirement, arguing that it would target “almost every American” and that it violates customer privacy and would create expensive and complicated reporting requirements for the banks.

“While the stated goal of this vast data collection is to uncover tax dodging by the wealthy, this proposal is not remotely targeted to that purpose or that population,” the letter states. “In addition to the significant privacy concerns, it would create tremendous liability for all affected parties by requiring the collection of financial information for nearly every American without proper explanation of how the IRS will store, protect, and use this enormous trove of personal financial information. We believe that this program is costly for all parties, not fit for purpose, and loaded with potential for unintended and serious negative consequences.”

Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis questioned Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the necessity of the proposal during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Sept. 28, stating that this regulation would treat the American people as “subjects of the government.”

Yellen could provide no clarity on how exactly tracking account inflows and outflows would help close the tax gap, but she did state that the reporting requirement would “add more lines” to an already complicated tax filing process.

Joel Griffith, a Heritage fellow in financial regulations, said, “Smaller financial institutions will face onerous compliance costs. Ultimately, everyday families and businesses will experience a loss of personal privacy, higher checking account fees, lower yields on savings, and fewer free services as a result.”

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce condemned the bill, calling it an “existential threat” to the economy. The American Bankers Association said in a Sept. 7 letter to the House and Senate committee leaders that “the proposal would create a significant burden on small business and community banks and add no discernible value to tax enforcement.”

The Fourth Amendment to the Constitution states: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

The Internal Revenue Service already has a strong grip on our day-to-day lives. They do not need another channel to intrude on our personal lives in a manner which clearly violates “the right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects.”

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com .