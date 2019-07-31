Terry McLaughlin: Flight safety precautions of no use, if ignored

Two weeks ago I wrote about the process required to obtain a California REAL ID which can be used as identification to clear airport security and board domestic airline flights.

As I described, we Californians must provide ample and adequate proof of our identity and our residency in order to obtain this legal document, which can be used to satisfy the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) airport screening requirements.

While we are making the effort to obtain and pay for the legal photo identification documents required, it appears that the Transportation Security Administration has been violating its own policy by allowing migrants who have been released from federal custody to board domestic flights despite having none of the 15 forms of identification acceptable to travel.

According to an article published by the Washington Examiner on June 6, TSA has been allowing undocumented migrants to fly without legal ID for at least the past six months. According to sources at the Department of Homeland Security who spoke to the Washington Examiner, the TSA has permitted undocumented migrants to board domestic flights at airports near the border without any of the 15 forms of identification it legally requires for all other passengers.

The TSA’s website lists the 15 forms of acceptable identification as (1) a Driver’s License or other state photo identity card issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles, (2) a US Passport, (3) a US passport card, (4) DHS trusted traveler cards, (5) US Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents, (6) Permanent resident card, (7) Border crossing card, (8) DHS-designated enhanced driver’s license, (9) Federally recognized tribal-issued photo ID, (10) HSPD-12 PIV card, (11) Foreign government-issued passport, (12) Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card, (13) Transportation worker identification credential, (14) U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card, or (15) a U.S. Merchant Mariner credential.

The TSA’s website also states that passengers over the age of 18 who are boarding domestic or international flights out of the U.S. “must show valid identification at the airport checkpoint in order to travel.”

A TSA spokesperson initially told the Washington Examiner that migrants were permitted to board flights if they could present the document they are given when they apply for asylum. This “Notice to Appear” is issued by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service after passing the “credible fear” screening all asylum seekers undergo — cases which may not go before a federal judge for as many as five years in the future. A service official’s response to this was that “TSA’s knowledge of protocol was wrong” and that the service would not provide any type of travel authorization document to a person who has passed a “credible fear” screening. The official said that the Notice to Appear “has one purpose, and that was to tell recipients when to show up for court.” The official emphasized that it was certainly not any sort of identity document.

Upon this pushback by Citizenship and Immigration Services, TSA responded that the migrants could use their USCIS employment card. But new arrivals are not eligible to receive that document until 180 days after their “credible fear” claim has been affirmed. Migrant families boarding planes straight out of federal custody would not have been in the United States long enough to obtain these documents, as current law forbids ICE from detaining families for more than twenty days.

In a statement to the Washington Examiner regarding its own policy violation, the Transportation Security Administration said “TSA accepts identification documentation issued by other government agencies, which is validated through the issuing agency. All passengers are then subject to appropriate screening measures.” The TSA then referred the Washington Examiner to its webpage which states only that “You will not be allowed to enter the security checkpoint if your identity cannot be confirmed, you chose to not provide proper identification, or you decline to cooperate with the identity verification process.” It does not elaborate on what that identify verification process is.

On June 5, Rep. Steve King tweeted “Illegals enter the U.S. every day with no ID … If flying commercial, TSA has to be waiving the valid ID requirements.”

Similar allegations about undocumented migrants flying commercial flights within the United States surfaced in 2014 among border patrol agents in Texas. At that time, the Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council Shawn Moran reported that border patrol agents in Laredo and El Paso had reported seeing TSA screeners accept Notice to Appear in lieu of photo ID at both airports.

“These documents are easily reproduced on any type of copier or home computer, they have no photographs, so there’s really no way to verify that the person holding them is actually who they say they are,” Moran told reporters at the time. “We’re just concerned that the commercial transportation system could be exploited by somebody claiming to be another person.”

We have likely all experienced TSA screenings and occasional “pat downs” when boarding flights at any American airport, as well as X-ray and hand searches of both our checked and carry-on baggage, despite presenting proper legal photo identification.

We are willing to accept these invasive measures in order to assure that we are all safe in our travels, but the most stringent safety precautions are of no use if they are circumvented or ignored by those tasked with enforcing them.

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com.