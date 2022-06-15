Terry McLaughlin: Flag and faith

On Tuesday, not only did I celebrate the birthday of one of my oldest and dearest friends, but our nation also celebrated Flag Day, which takes place on June 14 each year.

We Americans love our flag, to which we pledge our allegiance and sing a national anthem of devotion. We have fondly given our flag many nicknames, such as “Old Glory,” the “Stars and Stripes,” and “The Red, White, and Blue.”

As our country expanded and evolved, the American flag changed more than 60 times since its first appearance in 1775. It was not until 1949 that President Harry S. Truman officially established June 14 as Flag Day. By 1960, stars for Alaska and Hawaii had been added to the flag, completing the modern American flag with the 50 stars we recognize and honor today.

As one of America’s two national symbols, the other being the bald eagle, the American flag is recognized worldwide, has survived for almost 250 years and through two world wars, and has evolved both physically and symbolically in times of crisis and accomplishment.

The flag has always been a unifying force, symbolizing the hope, pride, and strength of our great country. The red represents hardiness and valor, the white symbolizes purity and innocence, and the blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice.

This Flag Day, we proudly hung our American flag in front of our house, as did many of our neighbors — a beautiful sight to see! In addition to our displayed flag, we also possess two very special, carefully folded flags that were presented to family members at the burial services of my husband’s father and uncle.

If you are part of a military family or have attended a memorial which included military honors you have likely been present when a military honor guard meticulously folds the American flag 13 times, ending with a neatly tucked triangular shape. Have you ever wondered what those 13 folds represent?

A common assumption is that the 13 folds represent America’s original 13 colonies. But another widespread explanation of the flag folding procedure and the meaning of the 13 folds exists and has been attributed by some to the Gold Star mothers of America, and by others to an Air Force chaplain stationed at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Whatever the source, the following is a widely accepted and meaningful expression of the symbolism of the 13 folds:

The first fold of the American flag symbolizes life.

The second fold of the flag represents our belief in eternal life.

The third fold is made in honor and remembrance of the veterans who gave a portion of their lives for the defense of our country and to attain peace throughout the world.

The fourth fold represents our weaker nature, for as American citizens trusting in God, it is to him we turn in times of peace as well as in time of war, seeking his divine guidance.

The fifth fold is a tribute to our country, as in the words of Stephen Decatur, “Our Country, in dealing with other countries, may she always be right, but it is still our country, right or wrong.”

The sixth fold represents where our hearts lie. It is with our hearts that we “Pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

The seventh fold is a tribute to our armed forces who protect our country and our flag against her enemies, whether they are found within or beyond the boundaries of our republic.

The eighth fold is a tribute to the ones who have entered into the valley of the shadow of death that we might see the light of day.

The ninth fold is a tribute to womanhood and mothers, for it is through their faith, love, loyalty and devotion that the character of the men and women who made this country great has been molded.

The 10th fold is a tribute to fathers, who have given their sons and daughters for the defense of our country.

The 11th fold, in the Hebrew tradition, represents the lower portion of the seal of King David and King Solomon and glorifies the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.

The 12th fold, in the Christian tradition, represents an emblem of eternity and glorifies the trinity: God the father, the son, and the holy spirit.

The 13th fold displays the stars and reminds us of our nation’s motto, “In God we trust.”

After the flag is completely folded and tucked in, it takes on the appearance of a cocked hat in remembrance of the soldiers who served under Gen. George Washington, and the sailors and Marines who served under Capt. John Paul Jones. These honorable men and women have been followed by their comrades and shipmates in the armed forces of the United States, preserving for all of us the rights, privileges and freedoms we enjoy today.

Display your American flag with pride on Flag Day and right on through to the Fourth of July! Treat it with the honor and dignity it deserves as a potent symbol of America’s best traditions and greatest achievements.

