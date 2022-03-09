Terry McLaughlin: Black Lives Matter gets into schools

At a time when California has the worst literacy rate in the nation (76.9% compared to 94.2% in New Hampshire), rather than focusing on teaching children academic skills, many students are being subjected to state-sponsored lessons intended to teach them “social justice” activism.

Schools in California and across the nation are urging teachers to implement Black Lives Matter at School curriculum. In the San Diego Unified School District, a BLM flag flew above the district office in February, and middle school students were provided with a worksheet instructing them to “Look over the 13 core principles of the Black Lives Matter movement,” which include:

“6. We are committed to fostering a queer-affirming network. When we gather, we do so with the intention of freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking.

“7. We are committed to embracing and making space for trans brothers and sisters to participate and lead. We are committed to being self-reflexive and doing the work required to dismantle cisgender privilege and uplift Black trans folk.

“11. We are committed to disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure.”





I have a copy of this worksheet that instructs students to “go around the circle and each person choose one of the principles” to discuss. Most sixth through eighth grade students had likely never even heard the terms “cisgender” or “heteronormative” before being presented with this assignment last month.

As an alum of the San Diego Unified School District, from which I received an outstanding education decades ago, I was disheartened to see that the district’s website for February’s Black History Month was devoted to BLM curriculum.

The California Teachers Association website also contains an endorsement of and a direct link to BLM at School. For those who argue that this type of instruction is not happening in our public schools — it is there for all to see.

“I’m very concerned that the Black Lives Matter political movement has Trojan-horsed their way into Black history education at Webster Elementary,” wrote a father to members of the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District when he received a notice that the school board had approved celebrating BLM Week of Action. “BLM is a divisive and radical fringe group that includes anti-American, anti-Israel, antisemitic, and racist propaganda.”

In Dekalb County, Georgia, students as young as kindergarten were offered a lesson entitled “Looking at Race and Racial Identity in Children’s Books,” while another book, “The Truth About Voting,” aimed to teach students “some common myths about voting today” and whom “these myths might benefit.”

A Black mother in Evanston, Illinois, told the The Atlantic that she believes that her children are being confronted with a curriculum that is disempowering, divisive and ill-suited to helping students of color succeed in school: “My daughter told me she was taught that all white people are privileged and part of a system of white supremacy.” My son told me, ‘There are these systems put in place that prevent Black people from accomplishing anything.’ That’s what they’re teaching Black kids — that all of this time for the past 400 years, this is what white people have done to you and your people. The narrative is, ‘You can’t get ahead.’”

At the same time this curriculum is being promoted in our schools, Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, the group that serves as the face of the national BLM movement which designed this curriculum, was ordered to stop fundraising in California and Washington due to its lack of financial transparency. Even Amazon has kicked BLM off its charity platform AmazonSmile.

California’s Department of Justice has requested BLM’s annual registration renewal fee report and its 2020 IRS tax forms. The department is threatening to hold leaders of the national Black Lives Matter organization “personally liable” if they do not disclose information about $60 million in donations. This came after it was revealed that there has been no one in charge of the BLM organization’s finances ever since co-founder, Patrisse Cullors, left the organization in May 2021. She departed after it was revealed that $6.3 million was transferred to Cullors’ spouse and several Canadian activists to purchase a mansion for the organization.

In addition to California and Washington, BLM remains out of compliance in New Jersey, North Carolina, Connecticut, Colorado, Maryland, Maine and Virginia for failure to report its 2020 finances. And Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced in February that he has opened an investigation into BLM to determine whether the national organization is a “scam.”

All three of BLM’s founders, Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi have left the organization. Patrisse Cullors has alleged that she and other leaders sustained “collective trauma” last April after the New York Post revealed that Cullors had purchased four homes across the country for $3.4 million (with her other earnings, she says) during her time at the helm of the organization. She said she felt “betrayed that Black reporters covered the controversy” and suggested that her critics in Black media aren’t “actually Black.”

But Black activists around the country have been sounding the alarm for several years, registering public complaints that the national BLM organization under Cullors’ leadership had been providing little to no financial support to local BLM activists while lacking accountability for the substantial amounts of cash they controlled.

How could we possibly trust this national organization to provide suitable and appropriate curriculum for our schoolchildren as they continue to fall behind in literacy and basic skills?

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com