Terry McLaughlin: Are we failing our children?

When Chloe Cole was 12 years old, she decided that she was transgender. She was put on puberty blockers and prescribed testosterone at 13. At 15 she underwent a double mastectomy. By the time she was 16 years old she realized that she had made a terrible mistake. Chloe is one of a growing group of “detransitioners,” seeking to reverse a gender transition after they mature, and their self-perception reverts back to align with their biological sex. Many of these young people will struggle for the rest of their lives with the irreversible medical consequences of a decision made when they were minors – not old enough to drive, vote, smoke or purchase alcohol.

“In recent years, the number of children experiencing gender dysphoria in the West has skyrocketed,” reports the New York Post. “Between 2009 and 2019, children being referred for transitioning treatment in the United Kingdom increased 1,000% among biological males and 4,400% among biological females.”

After studying these astounding figures, the United Kingdom’s National Health Service issued a report in October concluding that most children claiming to be transgender may only be going through a “transient phase.” Stating that, “The clinical approach has to be mindful of the risks of an inappropriate gender transition and the difficulties that the child may experience in returning to the original gender role,” the U.K. has begun restricting certain medical gender-affirming treatments for underage minors.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention reports that the number of youths identifying as transgender almost doubled since 2017. In one year alone, from 2020 to 2021, childhood gender dysphoria diagnoses rose 70% according to an analysis by Komodo Health Inc. Researchers from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine used data from the Nationwide Ambulatory Surgery Sample to determine that almost 1,200 minors aged 12 to 17 underwent transition surgery between 2016 and 2019. An overwhelming 98.6% of those surgeries targeted teenage girls.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center had been performing these surgeries on minors until October, when they paused their program as evidence surfaced that questioned whether they were doing so for financial gain. The median cost of mastectomies on minors was around $30,000 and the Vanderbilt study found that nearly 78% were covered by either private or public insurance.

Dr. Lisa Littman, a former professor of Behavioral and Social Sciences at Brown University, coined the term “rapid onset gender dysphoria” to describe biological females who become suddenly dysphoric during or shortly after puberty. Littman believes that this phenomenon may be due to the susceptibility of adolescent girls to peer influence on social media.

In Chloe Cole’s case, she joined Instagram at the age of 11, and, “I saw how trans people online got an overwhelming amount of support, and the amount of praise they were getting really spoke to me,” she said. “At the time, I didn’t really have a lot of friends of my own.”

Another detransitioner, Helena Kerschner, said that while disconnected from friends at school, she found an online community that welcomed her. “My dysphoria was definitely triggered by this online community. I never thought about my gender or had a problem with being a girl before going on Tumblr.”

Dr. Erica Anderson, a clinical psychologist who works with transgender children and is transgender herself, agrees that “rising rates of transgender identification are driven by a combination of factors: the pandemic, social isolation, and a huge upswing in consumption of social media. Deplorably, there are medical providers on TikTok telling kids that if they’re unhappy with their body, maybe they’re in the wrong body and should consider transition.”

“The rise of detransitioners,” she says, “is reflective of some young people who have progressed through their gender journey very, very quickly. … When other issues important to a child are not fully addressed before transition, then medical professionals are failing children.”

In 2019, Dr. Marcus Evans resigned as the head of a trust where UK youths sought treatment for gender dysphoria because he “saw children being fast-tracked onto medical solutions for psychological problems, and when kids get on the medical conveyor belt, they don’t get off. … vulnerable kids were in danger of being put on a medical path for treatment that they may well regret.”

Chloe Cole believes that she was among those “fast-tracked” through her transition. On November 9, she filed a notice of intent to sue three California doctors, the Permanente Group and the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan. The lawsuit claims that the defendants “falsely informed Chloe and her parents that Chloe’s gender dysphoria would not resolve unless Chloe socially and medically transitioned to appear more like a male,” and it notes that as a result of undergoing “puberty blockers, off-label cross-sex hormone treatment, and a double mastectomy” based on her doctors’ advice, she now has “deep emotional wounds, severe regrets and distrust for the medical system” and has “suffered physically, socially, neurologically and psychologically.”

“Because my body didn’t match beauty ideals, I started to wonder if there was something wrong with me,” Chloe said. “I thought I wasn’t pretty enough to be a girl, so I’d be better off as a boy.” Chloe’s gravest concern is her fertility, as she does not know whether the viability of her eggs was compromised by years of testosterone injections. “We’re immediately jumping into irreversible medical treatments,” she says, “when we could be focusing on empowering these children to not hate their bodies. … I want to hold the adults who put me in harm’s way accountable. … I can’t let this happen to other kids.”

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com