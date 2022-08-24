Terry McLaughlin: Addressing community mental health and homeless problems

The Sacramento Bee seems to have set its target on Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, who is running for Congress in the newly aligned Congressional District 3, which includes Nevada County.

Among other disparaging remarks, Senior Associate Editor Jack Ohman calls Kiley “intellectually dishonest” for drawing attention to many of the genuine problems that plague our state today. One of the statements to which he strongly objects is Kiley’s observation that “in . . . California, you walk down the streets that double as restrooms and injection sites.”

For those who have recently visited San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, Redding, San Diego, Los Angeles, Santa Cruz, or almost any other city in California, you have seen the demonstrable truth of this statement with your own eyes. Ohman admits that “We have a lot of work to do,” but tries to explain the problem away by saying “one of the reasons for this is that Governor Reagan reduced mental hospital funding and ended mandatory commitment.”

The persistent myth that Ronald Reagan took it upon himself to empty mental institutions, creating California’s homelessness problems, has been consistently repeated for so many years, that most Californians believe it. The reality is that mental hospital closures throughout the country resulted from changes in federal law. Wouldn’t a Pulitzer Prize winner such as Jack Ohman know that?

In the mid-1950s, over half a million people were institutionalized for mental illness of some sort. The public was questioning the effectiveness of institutional care, as concerns about the systems and methods used were growing. Some criticized mental care centers for not treating patients holistically, while others believed the centers only worsened the patient’s mental status. In addition, the public was becoming increasingly aware of appalling conditions present in a number of psychiatric hospitals. Movies such as “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Clockwork Orange,” both based upon books from 1962, were examples of the backlash against mental institutions at that time.

Public care for the mentally ill had been exclusively a state responsibility for more than a century, but in response to intensified pressure from the public, President John F. Kennedy addressed Congress on Feb. 5, 1963, to propose a program under which the federal government would fund community mental-health centers to take the place of state mental hospitals. “The Mental Retardation Facilities and Community Health Centers Construction Act of 1963” signed into law by President Kennedy on Oct. 31, changed the previous policy and encouraged the closing of state hospitals. At the signing of the bill, Kennedy remarked “I am proposing a new approach to mental illness. . . designed, in large measure, to use federal resources to stimulate state, local and private action . . . When carried out, reliance on the cold mercy of custodial isolation will be supplanted by the open warmth of community concern and capability.”

Tragically, this would be the last bill ever signed by President Kennedy, as three weeks later he was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. But in a process known as “deinstitutionalization,” the act he had just signed into law ordered the building of 1,500 mental health centers, while at the same time closing many mental hospitals. All state governors were required to execute the president’s order, while at the same time, Congress failed to adequately fund the community mental health centers provided for in the act.

“Only half of the proposed centers were ever built; none were fully funded, and the act didn’t provide money to operate them long-term,” the Seattle Times reported in 2013, on the 50th anniversary of the Community Mental Health Act.

Then, in 1965, when the U.S. Congress established Medicaid and Medicare, only mentally disabled persons living in the community were eligible for benefits, while those in the remaining psychiatric hospitals were excluded. This lack of funding only accelerated the process of deinstitutionalization, and the closing of mental health hospitals. California’s hospitalized population had already been cut in half by Governor Pat Brown by the time Ronald Reagan took office. The momentum was already in motion and Reagan did not increase the trend – which continued at the same rate under Reagan’s successor, Jerry Brown.

In 1967 Reagan signed the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act. Regarded as a “patient’s bill of rights,” this act was designed to prevent abusive commitment and the institutionalization of patients against their will, without the approval of a judge. Unfortunately, the care provided outside of state hospitals continued to be inadequate and in 1969 Reagan reversed earlier budget cuts and increased spending on the Department of Mental Hygiene by a record $28 million.

Despite President Kennedy’s best intentions, a 2010 Treatment Advocacy Center report explained that “Emptying America’s mental hospitals without ensuring that the discharged patients received appropriate treatment in the community has been an egregious mistake. . . Although deinstitutionalization was well intentioned, the failure to provide for the treatment needs of the patients has turned this policy into one of the greatest social disasters of the 20th century.” In California, we witness the tragic consequences of this failure every day in almost every community.

Kevin Kiley, a minority voice as one of only 19 Republicans in the 80-member state Assembly, has been addressing this difficult issue of mental illness and the billions of dollars being spent ineffectively on homelessness as we witness tent cities multiplying. There are no easy answers, but I fail to see the “intellectual dishonesty” in Kevin Kiley that Jack Ohman claims.

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com