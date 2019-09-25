Terry McLaughlin: A performance by ‘The President’s Own’

“The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band is coming to Grass Valley! The Marine Corps League and Music In The Mountains are bringing us an extraordinary opportunity to enjoy one of the country’s premier bands.

An Act of Congress signed by President John Adams in 1798 established the United States Marine Band, America’s oldest continually active professional musical organization. With an original count of “32 drummers and fifers,” its mission is to perform for the president of the United States and the commandant of the Marine Corps.

The Marine Band performed for Thomas Jefferson’s presidential inauguration on March 4, 1801, the first to be held in Washington D.C. Jefferson, an avid music lover, is credited with giving the Marine Band the moniker “The President’s Own,” and they have performed for every Presidential inauguration since.

The Marine Band was present in 1828 for the groundbreaking of the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal, running along the Potomac River from Washington D.C. to Cumberland, Maryland, with President John Quincy Adams in attendance. On May 29, 1989, during a ceremony celebrating the laying of the cornerstone of the first lock on the C&O Canal, the Marine Band played “Hail to the Chief” for President Andrew Jackson, the first documented use of the song by the Marine Band to honor a U.S. president.

No other musical organization can claim the heritage or historic significance of the United States Marine Band.

Over the years the Marine Band has participated in ceremonies celebrating the laying of the cornerstone to the Washington Monument, the dedication of the National Cemetery and the delivery of Abraham Lincoln’s immortal Gettysburg Address, the unveiling of the Statue of Liberty, and many other significant events in America’s history.

At 25 years old, John Phillip Sousa was appointed the 17th leader of the band on Oct. 1, 1880. He brought “The President’s Own” to an unprecedented level of excellence, leading the Marine Band on short trips to perform in cities near the nation’s capital. His initial requests for an extended concert tour were repeatedly denied, citing the band’s extremely busy concert schedule in Washington D.C. and its responsibilities in the White House. But his persistence paid off in 1891.

Sousa recalls in his autobiography, “Marching Along,” that “My years in Washington had taught me that if you wish to see the President, see his wife first. So I asked for Mrs. (Benjamin) Harrison. She liked the idea of a tour and promised to speak to the President about it. Next morning I was summoned to see the President. As I entered the room, he rose, shook hands cordially, and leading me to one of the windows which faced the Potomac River, said, ‘Mrs. Harrison tells me that you are anxious to make a tour with the band. I was thinking myself of going out of town, and’ – with a smile – ‘it would be tough on Washington if both of us were away at the same time. I have thought it over, and believe the country would rather hear you than see me; so you have my permission to go.’”

The 1891 tour took the band to 32 cities in New England and the Midwest. The second band tour in 1892 visited 37 cities to the Pacific Coast and back. Shortly thereafter John Phillip Sousa left “The President’s Own” to form a civilian band. Under new leadership the Marine Band made 16 tours between 1901 and 1931. Tours were suspended during the depression years of 1932-1934, but the band took to the road again in 1935 and continued until 1942. During World War II, the Marine Band played extensively in Washington D.C. and at the White House to boost wartime morale.

The Marine Band’s national concert tours resumed in 1946 and have continued, much to America’s delight, every year since.

As our nation mourned, the U.S. Marine Band led the funeral procession of President John F. Kennedy in 1963, honoring the request of First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy. Years later on July 4, 1986, the Marine Band performed in New York City amid fireworks and celebration, for the rededication of the Statue of Liberty, recreating the band’s performance under John Phillip Sousa for the original dedication ceremony 100 years earlier.

In 1970, President Richard Nixon took the Marine Chamber Orchestra to Yugoslavia to provide music during a reception for Yugoslavian President Tito, and in 1974 a string ensemble from the Marine Band accompanied President Nixon to the Soviet Union. President Nixon said of the Marine Band “During my years of service as Vice President and President, I have never failed to be proud of this splendid musical organization. Foreign visitors have often remarked to me that they felt it was the finest organization of its kind in the world. Thomas Jefferson is remembered for the Declaration of Independence and his other contributions. One of his least known and most delightful legacies is the President’s Own Band.”

No other musical organization can claim the heritage or historic significance of the United States Marine Band. Currently under the direction of Col. Jason Fettig, most of today’s members are graduates of the finest music schools in the nation. Come hear them on Friday, Oct. 11, at Nevada Union High School’s Albert Ali Gym. Free tickets to this special performance are available at Music in the Mountains by calling 530-265-6124 or stopping by the box office on the first floor at 131 S. Auburn St., Grass Valley. Doors open on Oct. 11 at 6:15 p.m.; concert begins at 7:30. Don’t miss this once in a lifetime event!

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com.