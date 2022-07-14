Terry McAteer: The bluing of Nevada County

It is certainly unique that today Nevada County has 5,000 more voters registered as Democrats than Republicans. Nevada County is the only blue county in the foothills, as compared to our red neighbors of Yuba, Sierra and Placer counties.

The reasons are simple — the Democratic Party has been organizing, while the local GOP has been in a slow decline as shown in the recent Republican supported quixotic recount debacle involving the election for clerk/recorder.

The Nevada County GOP used to be a robust organization headed for years by Betty and John Hood. Betty, the grandmotherly-type, maintained a big tent philosophy (welcoming all Republicans). Their annual BBQ at the fairgrounds drew hundreds of county big wigs who wanted to been seen and heard.

Today, the GOP, unwilling to support local business, holds some of its functions at the Ridge Country Club in Placer County. Their speaker at their upcoming July dinner is the anti-mask, anti-vax owner of a local restaurant who spews divisive rhetoric. The big tent philosophy of the past has been replaced by an icy igloo.

The big tent of the past included Republicans like me, a nearly lifelong moderate Republican who actively sought the support of the local GOP in my four successful countywide elections for Nevada County superintendent of schools. Even though the office is non-partisan, in past practice, you needed active Republican support to get elected in this county.

Prior to my four terms in office, the county superintendent of schools was always a Republican held seat going back over 70 years.

The office today is emblematic of the state of the local GOP: Since my departure in 2008, it has not been held by a Republican. The same is true for many other county and city elected positions.

The Republican Party was once a powerful organization in this community. Their endorsement was golden, but years of infighting and fringe ideology have left it barely limping along.

History tells the tale. Nevada County voted in 1948 for Republican Dewey over Truman, Nixon over Kennedy in 1960, Nixon over Humphrey in 1968 and in 2000, George Bush defeated Al Gore by over 8,000 votes in this county.

In 2008, Barack Obama’s election was a first election in which Nevada County barely went from red to blue. The gap has continued to grow in each subsequent election with President Biden carrying the county by over a 10,000-vote margin in 2020.

The Nevada County GOP also used to be an incubation arena for up and coming leaders.

One such, is my friend, Sue Horne who became a legislative aide to Assemblyman Richter then she was elected to the Board of Supervisors and now is the retiring County Assessor.

It was also the home to Grass Valley School Board member Sam Aanestead, who ran at the behest of the local GOP and represented our county ably for a number of years in the state Senate.

These days, the local Republican Party sanctioned the campaign of Jason Tedder with its salacious mailer and ludicrous idea of a recount.

Furthermore, they even supported the renegade campaign of Republican Kelly Tanner against their own incumbent Republican Assemblywoman Megan Dahle. As the voters showed, the local GOP must not have much clout, as Dahle whomped Tanner in Nevada County.

DEMS ROAR TO LIFE

On the other side of the political spectrum, the local Democratic Party, whose summer BBQs in the past were attended by few and used to look like an AARP meeting, has been reinvented and is re-energized.

Furthermore, the advent of the Indivisible Women of Nevada County organization, which formed following the election of President Trump, has three times more Facebook followers in six years than that of the established GOP.

The Dems and Indivisible Women have created phone-calling banks of volunteers and teams of precinct walkers to assist candidates in local elections. The proof is in the results. The Nevada City, Truckee and Grass Valley councils are majority Democratic, and the Board of Supervisors will swing to Democratic control if Lisa Swarthout wins the one seat up in November.

The tea leaves point to Nevada County continuing to get bluer with an organized, well-oiled Democratic machine, while the local GOP is wallowing in conspiracy theories by wanting recounts when their candidate loses by 15,000 votes.

Terry McAteer lives in Nevada County.