Terry McAteer: State of Jefferson folks just have bad timing

The State of Jefferson secession movement began in the fall of 1941 — just days before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

This political movement by some residents of a couple of Northern California counties and a few Southern Oregon counties to join together and form the new State of Jefferson was doomed when the attack occurred. The organizers, then and today, feel that Sacramento and Salem do not pay attention to them and that they are being overly taxed for the services that they receive.

They further believe that forming their own state would mean greater representation and lower taxes for all residents.

When Pearl Harbor occurred, the State of Jefferson secessionists were quick to abandon their goals and claim full allegiance to the United States and to focus on the war effort. The problem for the current State of Jefferson folks is that they again are faced with a timing issue. In this hyper-partisan nation in which we exist neither Democrats nor Republicans are willing to give ground to the other side, whether it be Salem, Sacramento or Washington D.C.

Northern Californians have relegated themselves to the backseat of representation for the past 50 years …

Therefore, for the foreseeable future, the chance for a State of Jefferson to become a reality is less than zero.

Creating this new state would need state and congressional approval. Since the new State of Jefferson would be a “red” Republican state, it would create two U.S. Senate seats. There is little chance that Sacramento or the current partisan House and Senate would agree to form a new state that would add two Republican seats to the US Senate. It is the same reason why Puerto Rico and Washington D.C., both also seeking statehood, have been blocked because they would bring more Democratic U.S. Senators into Congress.

The best chance for the State of Jefferson was in the early 1960s but that train left the station and the current effort is left to dreamers who post signs and hold fruitless meetings. In the Post World War II era, Southern California’s growth was endless and California faced redistricting following the 1960 Federal Census. The State Senate and Assembly, at that time dominated by Northern California legislators, feared that redistricting would severely hurt Northern California by ceding control of Sacramento to Southern California.

I know the story personally as my father, J Eugene McAteer, was the State Senator from 1958 to 1967 representing San Francisco’s 14th District; this meant that there were 14 state senators from the Oregon border to San Francisco. To show the shift of power, the 14th senatorial district today represents Bakersfield.

California’s legislature, in 1962, decided to fight the Census requirement of redistricting by cosponsoring a test case before the U.S. Supreme Court. Northern California, along with many other states, argued that Congress is comprised of two houses: the House of Representatives, which is divided into 435 equally-sized districts based on population, and the U.S. Senate with its two senators per state. The States’ argument proposed mirroring how representation was being handled in Washington D.C., by having State Assembly districts drawn by population and Senate districts chosen in some other manner.

In the landmark 6-2 decision of Baker v. Carr, the Warren Court reaffirmed the principle of “one man, one vote” and ordered all states to draw upper and lower house seats based on population. The loss of legislative power for Northern California was complete and it was at this juncture that the State of Jefferson had its best chance for success. Proponents should have jumped on the loss of power bandwagon and rallied fellow Northern Californians to their cause.

It took an additional two years, with California’s legislature and other states dragging their feet, into drawing redistricted boundaries. With the Warren decision, the transfer of power was tilted toward Southern California; Northern Californians have relegated themselves to the backseat of representation for the past 50 years and are basically tone-deaf to the State of Jefferson secession movement.

The adage that “timing is everything” has proven true for the State of Jefferson folks who will have many more decades to sit and wait until the political climate changes or the movement just dies a slow death.

**As a footnote, Chief Justice Earl Warren, a former California Governor and Northern Californian, felt the Baker v. Carr decision was his court’s most important decision, even surpassing Brown v. Topeka Board of Education.

Terry McAteer is a member of The Union Editorial Board. His views are his own and do not represent the views of The Union or its editorial board members. Contact him at editboard@theunion.com.