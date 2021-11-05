Terry McAteer: Redistricting moves LaMalfa out, McClintock in western Nevada County

The first draft of the redistricting maps have been published and Nevada County has been drawn into the district of current U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock. McClintock has been in the House of Representatives since 2009. Prior to his congressional seat, McClintock served in the state Senate and state Assembly. McClintock’s “new” district becomes more mountain focused, losing the towns of Rocklin and Roseville but gaining the mountain counties of Sierra, Nevada, Mono and Inyo.

Nevada County’s current U.S. representaive, Doug LaMalfa, finds his redrawn district now focusing more on the Central Valley communities reaching as far south as the city of Davis in Yolo County.

The independent California Citizens Redistricting Commission, the entity empowered with drawing the new boundaries, released its first draft last week and is looking for public input before the new boundaries are finalized by the commission in mid-December. The quick turnaround is important because California election officials need to open the election filing period by mid-December for the upcoming June 2022 primary election.

The only constant in the new maps for Nevada County voters is Assemblywoman Megan Dahle will continue to represent the Nevada County in the state Legislature. As for her husband, state Sen. Brian Dahle, his new district no longer includes Nevada County. The commission also gave Dahle more of the Central Valley to represent and created an “unrepresented” district by grouping the mountain counties of Sierra, Nevada, Placer, El Dorado, Amador, Tuolumne, Alpine, Mono and Inyo together.

Currently, neither state Sens. Dahle nor Andreas Borgeas, who represents some southern mountain counties, reside in the newly drawn district, thus creating an “open” seat. This opens the door for Placer County Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, a Republican, to file for this state Senate seat. Kiley ran unsuccessfully for the state Senate against Dahle, as well as for governor in the recent recall election.





Running for the California Assembly or Senate requires that the office seeker must reside in his or her district. Running for Congress, however, does not have a residency requirement for this federal office. Rep. McClintock does not reside in his current district, and the new boundaries do not include his residence. The congressman currently lists two residences: one in Elk Grove and the other in Thousand Oaks.

If you would like to provide input to the Redistricting Commission before the final district maps are finalized or see the new district maps, please visit: http://www.wedrawthelines.org .

Terry K. McAteer lives in Grass Valley.