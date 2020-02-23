Terry McAteer: Quiz time on Nevada County garbage

OK, here are 10 questions for you to answer concerning your trash and recycling. Data is supplied by Waste Management and the County of Nevada’s Solid Waste Department. See how astute you are concerning your garbage!

1. Garbage is picked up weekly and transferred to the McCourtney Road transfer station. From that location, where is your recycling taken and where is your garbage taken?

2. Should you recycle your plastic water bottles with the cap screwed on or off?

3. Why did the four CRV Recycling Centers (California Redemption Value … i.e … cash for cans and bottles) close in the county while only one remains open at the McCourtney Transfer facility?

4. The state has a goal of 75% waste diversion, which means taking what used to go to the landfill and now diverting it to recycling or reuse. What percent of waste in Nevada County is being diverted at this point in time?

5. What we are recycling has changed dramatically over the past few years. What product has declined the most and what has grown the most in our recycling stream?

6. True or False: In order to fit your cardboard boxes into the recycling bin, it is a good practice to rip them up into smaller pieces?

7. What percent of our local recycling is “contaminated” with non-recyclable materials (i.e … diapers, yard waste, hoses, etc.)?

8. How does Waste Management monitor people who continually put “contaminated” recycling in their recycling bin?

9. What plastics can and cannot be recycled?

10. True or False — Sealed paint cans, used oil if in a sealed container, computer parts and flashlight batteries may be placed in a recycling bin?

OK, put down your pencils … here are your answers:

#1. Answer: Recycling is taken to the Waste Management Recycling Plant in Sacramento to be sorted and the materials are shipped to various industries for reuse. Our garbage is shipped directly to Sparks, Nevada, to a huge landfill that has decades more of our garbage to accept.

#2 Answer: Off, as a sealed bottle does not compact. Therefore, much of the hauled recycling with screwed-on bottle tops takes up costly “air” space as it heads to the Sacramento recycling plant.

#3 Answer: Over 400 CRV Centers have closed throughout the state in recent years due to the fact that market prices for aluminum and glass have plummeted, making these centers unprofitable. In fact, garbage companies used to pay up to $150 per ton for our recycling but due to the declining value of recyclable materials, including CRV redemptions, we now pay over $100 per ton for recycling services which is still less than shipping it to a landfill.

#4 Answer: About 50% of our waste is being diverted which is a relatively high amount as compared to other counties.

#5 Answer: Newsprint has declined the most while cardboard (especially Amazon boxes) have dramatically increased.

#6 Answer: False. Don’t rip up your boxes as they may not get captured by the recycling machine in Sacramento. Collapse the box (with tape left on it) but don’t rip them up.

#7 Answer: About 15% of stuff that people put in the recycling bin is non-recyclable which is having to be sorted at the Sacramento facility and then shipped to Sparks to its landfill, costing us additional money.

#8 Answer: Recycling trucks video tape the bin as its being dumped and regular audits of those bins will identify recycling abusers and inform them. If the contamination continues, Waste Management can cut off recycling service to a customer.

#9 Answer: All plastics that have a recycling code of #1-7 can be recycled. This does not mean they are all being diverted from the landfill as Waste Management is trying to find a market for all #1-7 products. Plastic garbage bags, zip-lock bags, and plastic wrap are not recyclable and must remain as trash.

#10. Answer: False. These items must be transported to the Household Hazardous Waste section of the McCourtney Road Transfer facility for processing.

How did you do? If you missed a few then you are a trained professional garbologist. If you missed most, place yourself in the trash bin for a free trip to Sparks, Nevada.

