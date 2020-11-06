Terry McAteer: Nevada County kicks-in over $1.1 million into presidential election

Nevada County residents contributed over $1.1 million towards the Biden or Trump campaigns according to the Federal Elections Commission (FEC). The reporting figures are through mid-October and final figures will be reported in late November. Joe Biden’s campaign coffers received $680,000 while the president’s reelection efforts received $419,000 from Nevada County residents.

It is interesting to note that the percentage of the amount contributed somewhat mirrors the vote totals for the two candidates in Nevada County — 60% to 40%.

Nearly 6,000 local residents contributed to one of the campaigns with the Biden campaign claiming over 65% of the local contributors. Average donations amounts from local residents amounted to $231 for Trump and $171 for Biden.

While specific donor names are not released by the FEC, breakdown by zip codes does afford a unique look into Nevada County donors. Furthermore, this data only provides what the funds received by each campaign as it does not include contributions to political action committees (PACs) which supported Trump or Biden.

Truckee’s 96161 zip code yielded the most dollars and the most lopsided donation spread in the county with Trump gaining $25,000 from 110 donors and Biden hauling in a huge $245,000 from 683 donors.

Nevada City’s 95959 zip code also funded a two to one advantage for Biden with 972 donors donating $152,000 while Trump had 259 donors providing $81,000 in donations.

In closer numbers, Grass Valley’s 95945 netted $82,000 from 373 donors for Trump and $101,000 from 766 donors from Biden. Penn Valley/Lake Wildwood’s 95946 zip code was a near dead heat for both campaigns with around $42,000 for each.

Southern Nevada County was the area where President Trump could count on more donations. Alta Sierra’s 95949 provided $85,000 from 332 donors for Trump and 543 donors gave $56,000 to Biden. Lake of the Pines area’s 95602 gave similar amounts. They gave $74,000 from 356 donors for Trump and $57,000 from 423 donors for Biden.

Even sparsely populated local zip codes such as North San Juan’s 95960 provided $2,200 for Trump and $5,400 for Biden. Smartsville’s 95977 residents gave $1,800 for Trump and $5,400 for Biden. Rough and Ready’s 95975 voters forked over $2,100 for Trump and $1,700 for Biden. Chicago Park’s 95713 zip code provided some hefty amounts. They gave $24,000 to the Trump campaign from 121 donors and $17,000 went to Biden from 147 donors.

The one takeaway can only be that Nevada County voters spoke loudly with their pocketbooks in this hotly contested election.

Terry McAteer is a member of The Union Editorial Board. His views are his own and do not represent the views of The Union or its editorial board members. Contact him at editboard@theunion.com.