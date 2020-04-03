Terry McAteer: Forget Jefferson, now we’re in with the State of Greater Idaho

Nevada County now finds itself in a move to become a part of the “State of Greater Idaho” instead of the State of Jefferson.

Since the notion of seceding from California and Oregon and forming a new State of Jefferson has not generated much traction since being formed in 1941, the idea is now to join up with Idaho.

This new secession movement has gained national press and will soon be voted on in a couple of Southern Oregon counties. Hopefully, the local State of Jefferson folks will get it on our November ballot!

Ken Parsons, a 72-year-old farmer in eastern Oregon, recently read about the idea in a letter to the editor and became an instant supporter.

“Annex into Idaho?” Parsons said. “I thought, gee, why didn’t we think of this before?”

After thinking about it for a couple of months and discussing the idea with friends, Parsons conceded that “It’s a simple idea, providing Idaho wants us.” Parsons makes it clear, however, that the battle is not between the left and the right.

“I don’t see this as a Democrat-Republican issue,” he said. “I see it as an urban and rural.”

Idaho Gov. Brad Little is supportive of the idea and said it’s not “surprising” to hear that a group of Oregonians and Californians want to merge part of their states with Idaho in order to flee liberal policies.

“They’re looking at Idaho fondly because of our regulatory atmosphere, our values. That doesn’t surprise me one bit,” said Little.

Now that Nevada County is Idaho bound, we all need to brush up on some important Idaho facts. Sure we all know that Idaho is famous for its spuds but it is also a major producer of lentils and hops. Perfect, since I love lentil soup and a great IPA. Beside Gov. Little, our two U.S. senators will now be Sen. James Rische and Sen. Mike Crapo. Now let’s work on pronouncing our new senator’s last name. It is not pronounced Crap-o, but Cray-po.

Even though Northern California is not currently contiguous to Idaho, by including Southern Oregon into the geography, we will now join the Gem State. How apropos that the Gold Country will join with the Gem State. When we leave I wonder if California can still then be called the Golden State?

Getting to our new state capitol, Boise, is a 10-hour-trek but we will also now border Canada in our new State of Greater Idaho. The other benefit to this new state is that landlocked Idaho will now have two new ports on the Pacific: Crescent City and Coos Bay!

Be sure to stock up on your private marijuana stash as Idaho does not permit marijuana cultivation. I suspect though they will grandfather in the existing pot farms so all of the liberals in Sun Valley can get their supply.

All seems set for our departure from California except a couple of minor hurdles: 1. Getting the legislatures and Governors of Oregon and California to sign bills allowing us to secede; and 2. Getting the U.S. House and Senate to also pass legislation and have the President sign onto the plan.

To get us ready, it’s important to start learning the Idaho State Song, “Here We Have Idaho” and the lyrics:

And here we have Idaho,

Winning her way to fame

Silver and gold in the sunlight blaze

And Romance lies in her name

Singing, we’re singing of you

Ah, proudly too. All our lives thru.

We’ll go singing, singing of you,

Singing of Idaho!

It’s not as catchy as our own “I Love you, California,” but it will have to do.

