Terry McAteer: Disrespecting the flag

I’m a proud Eagle Scout (1972) who was trained and participated in many flag ceremonies in raising and lowering our nation’s flag. Like most of you, I care about this country and believe in following the rules and etiquette regarding the treatment of the U.S. flag. Unfortunately, scores of county residents these days are flying our nation’s flag on a 24/7 basis and are displaying the flag in a disrespectful manner. It goes without saying that if you can’t display the flag properly, as set by the standards outlined in the Flag Code of 1923, then you need to take down your flag.

According to the code, “It is the universal custom to display the flag only from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationary flagstaffs in the open. The flag may only be displayed twenty-four hours a day if properly illuminated during the hours of darkness.” The rules are simple to understand and straight-forward. In order to fly a flag at night, it must be lighted.

Most importantly, if you are displaying your flag as a means to advertise to neighbors and friends that you support Mr. Donald Trump, then you are again violating the Flag Code which states that “the flag should never be used for advertising purposes in any manner.” The U.S. flag is apolitical. It is not a Democrat nor a Republican. It is not in support of Mr. Trump or Mr. Joe Biden. It is in support of the Constitution. It is in support of democracy. It is in support of the principle of “E Pluribus Unum” — out of many, one!

I have also noticed many residents displaying the U.S. flag on a pole and suspending it from their truck beds while driving around, which is also in violation. Again, according to Flag Code etiquette, “The flag should never be fastened, displayed, used or stored in such a manner as to permit it to be easily torn, soiled or damaged in any way.” Wind-ripped and damaged flags are everywhere in this county and need to be properly retired through a well documented burning process.

I’ve also witnessed people throughout the county and on television wearing the flag as a cape, a jacket or some other means as apparel. Again, according to the Flag Code, which we Americans, should be following, “the flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding or drapery.”

If you are flying a cotton flag, then it should not be flown outdoors during inclement weather. The code states, “The flag should not be displayed on days when the weather is inclement, except when an all-weather flag is displayed.” Clearly, residents need to go buy a nylon flag and provide it nighttime illumination.

While I certainly support our police officers, the “back the blue” flag, which uses the American flag in black or blue tones, is again not in keeping with standard flag etiquette. Our flag is red, white and blue, period. As the code states, “the flag should never have placed upon it, nor on any part of it, nor attached to it, any mark, insignia, letter, word, figure, design, picture or drawing of any nature.” Again, this directive from the Flag Code states that using the flag to represent something other than the good ol’ red, white and blue is not in keeping with the intent of our national symbol.

As shown, our national symbol should not be flown in a disrespectful manner nor used as an advertisement for a particular candidate. The Flag Code of 1923 has been in place for nearly 100 years and is simple to follow and respect. Please do so.

Terry McAteer lives in Nevada County