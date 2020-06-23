Terry McAteer: Another secession movement

Nevada County residents now have a third choice for who they would like to join, if and when, we secede from California.

Yuba County radio show host Paul Preston, who has compared former Gov .Jerry Brown as “every bit a dictator as Adolf Hitler, as Joseph Stalin, as Mao Zedong,” is the driving force behind the proposed new state of New California.

The State of Jefferson folks who have been trying to secede for over 70 years and continue to meet and plan their next steps are furious with Preston, a former Jeffersonian himself who has also seceded from the group. Preston says he doesn’t think the Jefferson group’s method for statehood (a lawsuit suing the current state for “dilution of vote”) is the way to go.

But his infighting with Jefferson leaders — culminating in the conspiracy theory that they’re working for liberal billionaire George Soros — has been playing out for months as the New California movement was taking shape. You can’t make this stuff up! Two secession movements are now fighting among themselves.

This still leaves the third secession movement, the Greater State of Idaho, also marching forward in combining northern California and eastern Oregon counties in with the State of Idaho. This movement has placed secession ballot issues on a number of Oregon county ballots. It is only a matter of time that the Idaho movement begins to clash with Jefferson and New California movements, which are already at war.

Folks, what we have here is a real donnybrook! While all these competing entities continue to fight among themselves, they still are not viable and will remain in suspended animation for many years to come because they do not understand the basics of counting; yes, 1 … 2 … 3.

The U.S. Constitution is clear on the process of statehood. It must gain approval in both legislative houses in Sacramento and then gain approval in both houses in Washington D.C. All three proposals (Jefferson, Greater Idaho and New California) create states which are based on rural geography. They are attempting to divorce themselves from the Bay Area and the Los Angeles Basin which are the populated centers of our state.

Since both houses in Sacramento are apportioned by population, this means that urban counties hold the vast majority of political clout in Sacramento. These secession movements are fun to talk about, but void from reality as they beg the question: Why would the political power bases of the Bay Area and Los Angeles vote to let rural California secede?

Do Bay Area and L.A. residents want to give up their water rights to these new state movements? No. Does San Francisco and Los Angeles want to lose the agricultural breadbasket that feeds them? No.

Does the L.A. Basin and Bay Area want to lose their recreational centers of Tahoe, Yosemite, Mammoth, Death Valley, the Gold Country and the Redwoods? No.

Therefore, there is no good rationale for any urban California assembly member or senator to vote for any of these secession movements. That’s why it is DOA (Dead On Arrival) in Sacramento, not to say what of its chilly reception in Washington D.C.

Remember, the Speaker of the House is from Marin County.

These three movements can make signs, have great slogans and profess the need for a rural state but until they can count to 41 votes in the Assembly and 21 votes in the State Senate they will have to remain just consuming oxygen. Currently, none of these proposed new 51st state groups can get past having one hand in votes in either chamber.

Terry McAteer is a member of The Union Editorial Board. His views are his own and do not represent the views of The Union or its editorial board members. Contact him at editboard@theunion.com.