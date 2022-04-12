Terry Lamphier: We need better choices

Don’t vote.

“What? How can you say that? It’s essential to our democracy that we choose our fate.”

In 50 years, I’ve never failed to vote because I believe it is critically important. What’s different now?

In our District 3 supervisor “race,” both candidates have extensive political experience — as bureaucrats — but they are not leaders. Other than party affiliation, the differences between them have been non-existent.

Expect to hear the usual: “economic development, broadband, homeless problem, affordable housing” and/or “lower taxes, fewer regulations.” These tired tropes are election standards, but let’s look at Lisa Swarthout and Patty Ingram-Spencer’s record as Grass Valley City Council members.





Both are heavily pro-development and have misled our community and bent the rules to support it. We all subsidize their flawed decisions with higher taxes and a lower quality of life. Growth under the capitalism rubric isn’t free enterprise if it is subsidized by taxpayers.

Their voting history?

∎ Grass Valley’s council-appointed fee committee included representatives from the local contractors association who, in conflict with Brown Act rules, voted on fees affecting their industries, threatening to sue if they didn’t get their way.

∎ The multi-million dollar taxpayer-funded Dorsey interchange, which CalTrans reported would primarily benefit the Loma Rica project and other development, had a funding shortfall of over $5 million, which the Grass Valley City Council funded with redevelopment agency money intended to fight blight — ultimately “disallowed” by state auditors.

∎ Loma Rica was deemed a liability risk by the Federal Aviation Administration. After legal action, the council agreed to take over responsibility for airport accidents. This protected interests of Loma Rica landowners, one of whom was a fee committee member.

∎ The council hired independent consultants to evaluate economic impacts of proposed housing developments. The consultants reported that there would be a tax shortfall. This led to the council-sponsored tax increase.

∎ Use of the new tax was overseen by the council-appointed “citizens’ oversight committee,” which never issued any reports to “the citizens.”

These actions are the direct result of Grass Valley City Council member votes, including Ms. Swarthout’s and Ms. Ingram’s.

Their votes have continuing indirect costs to our community as well, including:

∎ Increasing our already “high/extreme fire danger” (CalFire). The Sacramento Bee recently identified our area as one of California’s top 10 critically endangered areas for 2022.

∎ We taxpayers are paying millions supporting local highway expansion that, while somewhat mitigating evacuation concerns, are essentially supporting Grass Valley’s transition into a bedroom community for commuters.

∎ We will soon be facing increased water rates and/or restrictions due to ongoing drought and increased competition for existing water supplies as the massive new housing projects come on line.

∎ Local street traffic burdens will increase, requiring additional expensive road improvements, including new traffic lights and other taxpayer funded improvements.

∎ Local air quality will continue to degrade, pushing us farther from climate mitigation measures while increasing health problems. Our federal government already ranks our area in the nation’s top 10 for ozone pollution.

As wires melt in Oregon and gas lines freeze in Texas, we need leaders, not cheerleaders for out-of-town corporate developers. What do I want from a supervisor?

∎ Our county leaders could repurpose our waste transfer station (includes 40 to 60 acres of buffer zones) to build a large solar farm, add a biomass energy plant and utilize the methane the dump burns off 24/7, while improving functionality and reducing neighbor impacts with enclosures.

∎ We need a dedicated and robust multi-jurisdiction fire evacuation planning, coordination and training task force along with development policies that recognize our high/extreme fire danger. Add to this improvements to storm response.

∎ We need strong advocates for building multi-unit rentals and stopping sprawl, emphasizing housing, not houses.

∎ Continued reliance on tourism is becoming meaningless as we transition into a Roseville/North Auburn clone, but we could build a county campground to offer at least a semblance of rural experience (Coyote Diggins?).

Based on their histories, Ms. Swarthout and Ms. Ingram do not represent the critical, forward-thinking leadership we need going forward. They represent different tribes, but their voting history is identical.

A low voter turnout sends a message of either approval or disapproval of the choices. The only way your vote will count? Don’t hold your nose. Hold your vote.

Our highly professional and intelligent county staff will constrain the worst instincts of whoever gets elected, but going forward we need better choices to safeguard our future.

Terry Lamphier lives in Grass Valley.