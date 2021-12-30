Terry Lamphier: Supreme (Court) irony

No question, abortion continues to be one of the most divisive issues today and no wonder — it is about choosing who lives and who dies. But who chooses? Is it the individual wanting the personal freedom to control her body and her life? Is it society at large, wanting to control the lives of others, via laws?

Our Supreme Court justices, our nation’s highest arbitrators of law (essentially definers of morality and ethics), are once again tasked with defining the line — under the guise of constitutional rights of the unborn — where personal freedom stops and societal mores dominate.

The argument against abortion is that it is murder because a fetus is a human and in our country, it is illegal to kill another human.

Seems simple enough except our country’s present and past is full of legal and moral inconsistencies regarding this “sanctity of life.”

We’ve deemed as legally unacceptable mass killings of innocents by Germany’s Nazi government. Courts held those responsible accountable while accepting the United States’ mass killing of innocents in Japan (nuclear weapons) and Dresden (firestorms) as necessary and not subject to court action.





Eugenics killed the Socialist Party early in the 20th century, yet large segments of the country, even governments, tolerated lynching and race wars (Tulsa, Oklahoma; San Jose, California, etc.) during the same period — and genocide of native Americans before that.

Normally, private citizens cannot legally kill each other, but they can if it is self-defense or a “last resort” in protecting others. Our government can kill private citizens deemed incorrigible by society’s rules and can kill innocents in wartime as necessary “collateral damage.“

Police under certain conditions can make extrajudicial judgment calls for using deadly force, becoming, essentially, judge, jury and executioner.

In the latest twist, genetic modifications are beginning to redefine what a human is. How much can a human be modified and still be considered a human, protected by human laws? If the definition of human life is sentience, will sentient machines be granted rights?

It may be helpful to look back at origins of sanctity of life. Throughout much of human history, high birth rates were desirable, even necessary, because death rates were so high. Despite birthing of six, eight,10 babies, as few as one or two would grow to adulthood.

There was no easy birth control — and why would you want it anyway? Life was hard for most. Multiple children were essential for human history’s largely agricultural-based cultures to work the land and assure there would be a successor to pass property on to.

Property ownership conferred legitimacy, power and status, and was hard to attain and easy to lose sans heirs. Property ownership defined “a person” — hence, became an essential component in shaping our Constitution’s emphasis on property rights.

The importance of ensuring survival, a core tenant of religions and manifested as “sanctity of life,” aligned with the real need to foster sustainability of the human race. As religions were often “the government’” throughout much of Western history, it is understandable that religious values would leave a strong stamp on shaping governments.

That was then, this is now.

With human history’s historically high birth and death rates, it took tens of thousands of years for the global human population to reach a billion and little over a hundred years to reach nearly 8 billion as science defeated nature. The documentary movie, “The 11th Hour,” posited that the globe can sustain a billion people — beyond that was a recipe for dramatic climate change and unsustainable resource exploitation, leading to global wars, leading to … a threat to human survival?

We’ll likely never find moral consistency in deciding who lives and who dies but the Supreme Court needs to consider that past moral foundations for the “sanctity of life” may no longer serve us. Supporting draconian laws aimed at protecting individual lives at any cost arguably puts the collective body of humanity at risk.

In our world of dramatically escalating population-driven threats, shouldn’t the Supreme Court move beyond outdated ideology formulated when the world had “only” a billion people? Shouldn’t the fate of the human race as a whole deserve consideration?

Terry Lamphier lives in Grass Valley.