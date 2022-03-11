Terry Lamphier: Reframing our Constitution

Protests, censorship, conspiracy theories and racial/voter suppression are nothing new, but the scale and scope have reached unknown and threatening territory, culminating a year ago in (depending on your viewpoint) “insurrection,” “saving our country from election fraud” or “innocent tourism.”

These unsuccessful Trump campaign efforts culminated in “last ditch” creative constitutional arguments exploiting its lack of clarity. Did his lawyers have a basis? Isn’t the Constitution clear and inviolable?

George Washington, writing on the Constitution: “No compact among men … can be pronounced everlasting and inviolable … no wall of words … can be so formed as to stand against the sweeping torrent of boundless ambition on the side, aided by the sapping current of corrupted morals on the other.”

Our Supreme Court will soon revisit the profoundly important and very personal issues of guns and abortion. They will rely heavily on the Constitution.

On guns: Critical reading of the Constitution reveals it appears to contradict itself.





The 2nd Amendment refers to militias and the people’s rights without defining a militia or clarifying its relationship to the people. Importantly, it does not address the Constitution authorizing Congress’ control over militias in Article 1, Section 8, subclause 16, which assigns states the right to staff and train “the militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress” and authorizing Congress to “provide for organizing, arming and disciplining the militia.”

Justice Stephen Breyer unsuccessfully argued a corollary to this point in the court’s 2008 Heller decision: “Neither the text of the amendment nor the arguments advanced by its proponents evidenced the slightest interest in limiting any legislature’s authority to regulate private civilian uses of firearms. Specifically, there is no indication that the framers of the amendment intended to enshrine the common-law right of self-defense in the Constitution.”

Charles Cooke (National Review) sidesteps the troubling militia reference by arguing that Amendment 10 supercedes Article 1 by affirming “the people’s right”: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution … are reserved … to the people.” If it’s not clearly defined by the Constitution, it is a right.

So apparently the Supreme Court used the 10th Amendment to validate the 2nd Amendment, overriding the Constitution’s fundamental first article. If this reasoning is carried forward, it arguably opens up a massive can of worms: Anything not addressed by the Constitution or constitutionally conforming state law is legal.

For consistency then, because abortion is not mentioned in the Constitution, is it legal? Aha, then the argument becomes not about abortion, theoretically legal by the 10th Amendment, but about whether the unborn have constitutional rights and/or whether states can write their own restrictions superceding women’s constitutional rights for an unborn’s constitutional rights.

What a mess — and not the only one. Other constitution articles have proven problematic:

∎ Article I, Section 3’s codification protecting low population states by giving each state the same number of senators didn’t allow for the cumulative “affirmative action” effects on behalf of such states’ voters, disproportionately overwhelming the will of vastly greater numbers of voters in high population states (think conservative Montana’s small number of voters vs. liberal California’s much larger number, but both awarded two senators). Thus, the Constitution makes some state’s voters — and electoral college delegates — more equal than others.

∎ Article 2 establishes the Electoral College to determine who’s president and specifies very few rules for electors. Elector seats are spoils awarded by political parties. Most states use the “winner take all” system — one party gets 51% of the votes but all of the state’s electoral votes. This system serves party elites, apparently having deemed the popular vote too dangerous.

The undemocratic nature of the Electoral College has led to Al Gore winning the popular vote and losing office due to the Electoral College, and Donald Trump losing the popular vote and winning office due to the Electoral College.

∎ The Constitution has little to say over how states elect U.S. House members. Thus it becomes a critical failure of democracy when legislators, under our Republican form of government, set the boundaries of their voting districts, stacking the deck against equitable representation (otherwise known as gerrymandering). A 1964 Supreme Court ruled against this practice, but it still lands in court today.

∎ The Constitution vested the Supreme Court power to adjudicate constitutional issues that may arise. Jurists’ only constitutional qualification is that they maintain “good behavior.” After researching the partisan political activities of Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife and Justice Amy Barrett’s writings, one wonders if this constitutes another constitutional oversight.

Terry Lamphier lives in Grass Valley.