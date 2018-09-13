Terry Lamphier: Questions for Grass Valley City Council candidates

Grass Valley voters may not make much of a difference in this fall's national election but they can certainly have an important, real and immediate effect on our community.

Our current council is not serving the community's needs by continuing to allow wealthy developers to build expensive housing developments that only serve commuters and immigrant retirees, while further congesting our small streets. We need a moratorium on this cultural elitism until we start better serving our own residents.

Our council apparently supports an unnecessary shopping center that will only harm existing businesses while adding even more street congestion.

They were not forthcoming in recent debates about the tax increase, failing to disclose the then-current city budget information and failing to offer opinions and details on the alleged need. Given that the only budget data available at the time showed the city appearing to be in good financial condition, this is inexcusable and unforgivable.

We vote for individual candidates for what they profess to stand for. The current practice of having only the current mayor be the "official voice" for council fails us because there is no council vote on the contents of that voice and not all council members necessarily agree on an issue. This undemocratic practice needs to change.

Here are some additional issues that we voters deserve responses to before November's elections (feel free to add your own):

Recommended Stories For You

We need council members willing to reopen negotiations with the county to provide affordable housing (it is fiscally doable, with willing landowners), not threaten to sue as did present and past members of the council.

We need council members who treasure and will fight to protect our unique small-town historical heritage, with its distinctive architecture and rural environs.

We need council members who place a high value on expanding trails and protecting our trees and streams, who recognize that urban open spaces enhance our physical, mental and, yes, economic health by absorbing pollution, providing refuge for both humans and wildlife and enhancing our community's "quality of life."

And there are the lesser things. How about having police volunteers direct traffic at congested intersections during downtown events, thereby enhancing pedestrian safety and facilitating traffic?

Where do candidates stand on cannabis issues? Will they support this now statewide legal business? Will they tax and regulate it into the ground, thereby perpetuating the underground illegal economy, further congesting our courts and jails?

Where do they stand on supporting in-town organic farmers providing delicious, fresh and healthy produce?

How about establishing school bus-served satellite parking lots for our schools, thereby dramatically cutting single student driver street congestion and obviating the need for expensive street "improvements."

If council members really valued citizen involvement, they would recognize that a large portion of our community uses traditional newspapers for information and would reestablish the practice of posting council meeting agendas in our local paper.

We need a council that recognizes the importance of robust, even expanded recycling that is not held hostage by a multi-billion dollar international corporate business focused on the immediate bottom line and not on the long term health of our community.

Now is the time for innovation. The economy is strong, tax revenues are robust, unemployment is very low. We are no longer fighting for survival.

Our efforts should now be directed towards healthy sustainability, not cancerous growth, with a council that has the courage to make substantive changes that do not involve bulldozing our quality of life.

Terry Lamphier is a former Nevada County supervisor who lives in Grass Valley.