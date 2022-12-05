Terry Lamphier: Keeping the community informed

2023 – Now what?

First, kudos to The Union’s new ownership and local publisher for retaining the look and feel of our community paper, including continuing to host a robust opinion page hosting locals – all while expanding staffing and news coverage! This should net more readership and strengthen our community’s fabric.

Good reporting is critically important to small communities that are typically ignored by regional/national press. The Union’s professionalism, accountability and verifiable reporting provides trusted, legitimate content in an increasingly unraveling world. Social media’s wild west fake news does not cut it.

I ask our community to step up to help The Union and citizen engagement by providing timely submissions of event announcements. Too many local important events are noted after the fact and would likely be more successful with advance press releases.

I ask local businesses who believe in the importance of local news coverage to boost Union advertising – supporting the paper’s bottom line supports your business’ bottom line!

Suggestions for 2023 news stories:

– Our community needs reporting of local government meeting agendas BEFORE meetings are held and votes are taken. Governments’ flawed but technically legal 3-day “noticing” practice is not in the public’s interest, allowing little time for public research and consideration. Ask them to justify and provide ideas for improvement.

Example: thanks to The Union for (unfortunately) after-the-fact reporting on Grass Valley’s approval of police surveillance cameras but it would have been nice if this was reported before the fact. Was this on the Grass Valley Council agenda due to 2021’s Assembly Bill 481 mandating government approval of law enforcement’s use of equipment and weaponry?

– Re: The Union’s police log, how many of these reports of people “screaming in the streets” correspond with actual crimes and arrests? How about a story on current and historical trends of actual crime using hard ‘per capita’ numbers? Crime can appear to increase while actually decreasing on a per capita basis. Our community is no less concerned than much of the nation about crime, but how justifiable are local concerns? This would be helpful when evaluating tax expenditures.

– The public was promised transparency, accountability and oversight of Grass Valley’s Measure E “forever” tax measure (this, like Measure W, was a general tax promoted for “specific” uses). What did taxpayers buy? We are owed details about what uses are being considered/have been approved, how uses are prioritized and what, if any, process exists for the community to weigh in, beyond trusting electeds (of whom we know little about and who are instructed not to comment).

Also, do these “dedicated” tax monies effectually ‘backfill’/replace conventional tax funds that normally would have been spent for the same purposes? If so, then what are ‘freed up’ tax monies used for? If not, why weren’t normal taxes enough? How do we evaluate whether the City is fiscally responsible?

– How does the City of Grass Valley justify removing downtown public parking, despite previous Councils declaiming the critical need for a new parking garage? Is a new garage being considered? If so, where?

– Re: the County, who authorized using taxpayer funds to promote the County-generated fire safety tax measure W and to sell it as a general tax for a specific purpose? A very high level County person told me this process was lawsuit material;

– How about coverage of major road construction proposals BEFORE construction begins, such as the multi-million dollar (?) highway 20 realignment near White Cloud, of whom some argue is overkill? These projects need more public scrutiny.

– The Sacramento Bee recently ran a story on a local scoutmaster/gun range owner who used scouts for hazmat work at his business. This could use a follow-up;

-How are Covid challenges, supply line issues, inflation and high mortgage rates affecting the massive Loma Rica development and other housing projects, such as the project off Grass Valley’s West Main Street? The Target project?

– If we are to continue building mostly locally unaffordable homes in our extremely hazardous fire area, why are we not building more multi-unit housing? As County Supervisor, I learned that there are properly zoned lands available, willing owners and government assistance to help projects “pencil out”.

– Did Savemart change ownership, as some have noted (likely explaining reduction of services), What can shoppers expect going forward?

– How does our current business storefront vacancy rate compare historically?

– Etc. May The Union have the resources needed to keep our community informed!

Terry Lamphier lives in Grass Valley