Terry Lamphier: Due process vs. free speech

Nevada County supervisor candidate Valentina Masterz’s comments critical of mining (assumed to be regarding the proposed Idaho-Maryland Mine project) raises concerns she is prejudging the proposal before hearing all the facts. Does she have the right? If so, what are the consequences?

A fundamental premise of government decision-making bodies is that they will be impartial regarding matters before them until they hear all the evidence. In matters of land use, if project proponents meet established ground rules of zoning, land use, etc., they are entitled to have their proposal given a fair, unbiased hearing.

Government attorneys discourage a public official’s comments on proposed projects in order to protect governments from expensive, taxpayer-funded lawsuits, especially when a project apparently meets the rules but faces perceived bias.

What’s missing in this claim is whether said bias results in an arbitrary — and illegal — denial of rights. This is subject to a lawsuit. This should not preclude a candidate or officeholder from expressing concerns prior to a hearing. This is being responsible to the public.

Too many recent large local projects have been given generous treatment with sometimes questionable legal maneuvers and mitigation approvals, hence the desire, the necessity — the right — of the public to know more about who they are electing or have elected.

Do politicians have a right to speak their mind? An individual, be it a candidate or an elected official, never loses their right to free speech.

Candidate Patty Ingram Spencer referenced that she, as Grass Valley mayor, along with the City Council, “removed a planning commissioner for publishing letters to the editor stating his opinion on city projects that had not had due process.”

I was the commissioner. What was left out in her remarks is that the firing occurred after an earlier City Council hearing upheld my right of free speech to make my comments in public as long as I added a disclaimer that I was not speaking for the city, to which I agreed.

For the record, my next submitted editorial included the disclaimer — which the paper stripped (I had ongoing issues with then Publisher Jeff Ackerman, who at one point threatened me with “barrels of ink”).

As a result, I was brought before the council a second time and regrettably followed the advice of a supposed ally who advised me, a political novice, to say nothing. I said nothing and was fired. This ally was the same person whose allegations years later initiated the legal problems that ended my political career.

The only chance we have for true government representation is to have transparent candidates who tell us what they believe in so we can elect those who appear to represent our interests. Instead, as always, local candidates feed us generic sound bites but never specific ideas.

Masterz’s outspokenness, while problematic, is refreshing (this is not an endorsement, as her restaurant’s health department defiance removed her from my consideration).

While a project proponent has rights — they’re entitled to have their day in court without bias — at what point does the community’s interest get represented on matters of huge importance? This is critical when dated zoning and general plan guides arguably may no longer represent the community we have or want to be.

How does it serve our community if government leaders are legally bound to making potentially harmful decisions based on decades-old planning documents that may not reflect today’s values and environmental and quality of life issues?

What about the ethics of prejudgment? I have great respect for Grass Valley attorney Michael Coulantouno, but his arguments against prejudgments belie the world we live in today.

Our Supreme Court, the highest court in the land and an alleged non-biased, non-partisan entity to which we are expected to use as a role model, has given lie to the heretofore nearly sacred maxim that one is not to prejudge until one has heard all the facts.

The conservative majority has already prejudged Roe vs. Wade. Meanwhile, Clarence Thomas’ wife continues to inappropriately support entities pursuing lawsuits that her husband will be adjudicating. If she was his lobbyist mistress, not his lobbyist wife, it’d be illegal.

The standard bureaucratic response is, use the ballot box and elect leaders who represent the community. This after-the-fact approach allows too many major decisions to get pushed through by politicians who may never have been elected if we’d only known what they stood for.

Terry Lamphier lives in Grass Valley.