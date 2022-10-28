Terry Lamphier: Divided we fall

Throughout history, we as a nation, a world, a civilization, have faced numerous and severe challenges but, given the average person’s relatively short span of life, most of us have only the recent decades in which to judge, well, “just how bad is it?”

Throughout history, we’ve had our wars, our plagues, our natural disasters that have affected us globally. Think the World Wars, Europe’s bubonic plague, Krakatoa and other events that caused suffering and death for millions.

There have been times of horrendous leadership that persecuted, to the point of torture and death, millions of people, while exerting massive social control on people’s everyday lives. Slavery was conducted by most cultures throughout much of human history; we may be less familiar with more short lived phenomenon, such as the unfathomable forms of torture used in the Spanish Inquisition or German and Japanese’s horrendous medical experiments on the unwilling during wartime.

As we face our own challenges today, it’s hard to empathize with the victims of the past, but there is a lesson to be learned: the counterpoint to our past horrors is that throughout history there has been a pervasive and ongoing reach for our better selves.

Arguably, our system of government, flawed that it may be, is considered a culmination of our higher self’s drive towards fair play and a voice. The Declaration of Independence and our Constitution’s formal recognition of human equity has to be one of human civilization’s high points. The better parts of most religions also offer compassion and understanding.

In my lifetime, the global population has gone from one or two billion to nearly 8 billion (the first billion took tens of thousands of years). While it is amazing that science and technology have nearly kept pace with meeting the needs of this exploding population growth, it has come with costs – global costs.

The resources now needed to sustain human life come at great social, political and/or environmental costs that increasingly threaten global stability.

So how are world leaders responding? We are entering a phase of new alignments of governments that make little attempt to recognize the participation of the individual, while those governments that do (ours, western Europe and most democracies), are gradually trending towards that dreaded word, authoritarianism, where leaders change the rules to suit themselves and the citizenry be damned (unless you are of the select few).

So where are we today, here in the US?

We cannot do much about the rest of the world but we as US citizens still have a voice via the electoral process, a process that is facing its biggest challenge since our Civil War. We are all familiar with the arguments: our voting system is flawed/it works fine, that too many/too few people have the right to vote. It doesn’t help that sophistry – the art of lying in politics to get what you want – seems to dominate our political landscape, but even this is not new (originating with the ancient Greeks).

Recent polls show many believe we are headed towards civil war between those who want to expand rights and those who – ironically, in the name of freedom – want to take away rights using censorship, dominance by monied interests, gutting of historical jurisprudence and re-imagining of our Constitution, all accompanied by an incessant bombardment of propaganda disassociated from consequences and accountability. As Jon Meacham (“Lincoln’s Lesson”, Time) puts it, “politics divorced from conscience is fatal to the American experiment in liberty under law”.

Meacham cites Abraham Lincoln’s inaugural address addressing the risk of civil war: “Plainly, the central idea of secession, is the essence of anarchy. Why should there not be patient confidence in the ultimate justice of the people? Is there any better, or equal hope, in the world? In your hands, my dissatisfied fellow countrymen, and not mine, is the momentous issue of civil war. The government will not assail you. You can have no conflict, without being yourselves the aggressors. You have no oath registered in heaven to destroy government, while I shall have the most solemn one to ‘preserve, protect and defend’ it.”

We are a nation of both law and compassion. Narrow-minded, self-serving extremists, now reaching into our highest governmental and judicial offices, threaten all we have built.

Our seemingly never-ending challenges (Covid, January 6, climate disasters, Ukraine, inflation, etc.) have put mental health in freefall for many. This November, reclaim moderation. Give our system time to work things out. Trust. Breathe.

