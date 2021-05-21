Terry Lamphier: Biden’s plan for America

It’s long been a trope of fiscal conservatives that “you don’t spend what you don’t have,” and as The Union columnist Marc Cuniberti reminded us recently, economic stimulus monies are loans that will need to be repaid.

As our new president is on a quest to massively increase the nation’s debt for infrastructure and social needs, the question of how we pay for it is legitimate and deserving of response.

The progressive response is, “raise taxes on those who have money” — the wealthy and corporations because (as Sen. Elizabeth Warren appropriately pointed out) these entities thrive in the United States because of the services taxes provide.

Services include a legal system that provides equitable and just protections, as well as public infrastructure (energy and transportation systems, police and fire services, etc.) that corporations rely on for trade and protection — all safe-guarded internationally by our military.

The amounts currently under discussion rival those spent under Presidents Lyndon Johnson and Franklin D. Roosevelt and go beyond strict “infrastructure” spending to attempt to address larger issues, such as our longstanding and growing income inequities — the rich getting richer while middle and lower class incomes flat line.

Under conservative thinking, this is as it should be because success should be rewarded — if you don’t strive, you won’t thrive — but there is something wrong when full-time workers need to be on welfare to survive.

The fallacy with such thinking, beyond the irony of a free market society that necessitates some “strivers” to get taxpayer-supported food stamps, is that it is at best simplistic and at worst hypocritical.

Our tax code subsidizes corporations and the wealthy via numerous loopholes in the tax code. Billions of taxes are lost through sophisticated tax incentives — taxpayers subsidizing “free enterprise” under the argument that these tax code measures encourage investment in research and development or business expansion, with attendant job creation and, ultimately, new tax revenue.

Call this double standard what it is: corporate welfare.

Examples abound. All taxpayers subsidize the corporate farming industry (including our “free market” peddler Rep. Doug LaMalfa). All taxpayers subsidize energy and mineral extraction industries via giveaway land leases and special tax treatments. These and other government-subsidized business perks are fine and reasonable, in theory, but in the real world this has resulted in more than 50 of the largest loopholed U.S. corporations paying no taxes, sometimes for years, with questionable results.

As if a favorable corporate tax code is not enough, government partners with bankers (the Federal Reserve) to encourage easy money policies intended to stimulate the free market, trusting the corporate sector to invest in America via job creation, capital improvements and business expansion — not, as practiced, using cheap Federal Reserve money for stockholder dividends, stock buybacks and corporate management salary increases.

Meanwhile, instead of championing corporate reforms, conservatives prefer to characterize those with lower incomes who are typically burdened by systemic racism, limited education, physical and/or intellectual impairments, the challenges of single parenting, job obsolescence or offshoring, etc., as too lazy to work.

This red meat rhetoric continually pushed onto unsophisticated voters perpetuates election of simplistic sloganeers who pretend to support the working class while essentially being agents for the wealthy and large corporations.

Conservatives opposing Biden’s ambitious stimulus efforts conveniently ignore a few critical points:

— The massive proposed expenditures would be spread out over years, while almost immediately generating new jobs and, hence, tax revenue from the jobs created, while in some cases reducing or eliminating the need for taxpayer-supported welfare.

— Improved low/middle income livelihoods will reduce the high taxpayer costs of social impacts of poverty (crime, poor health, welfare, etc.).

— Some economists have pointed out we never paid off our world wars, Roosevelt’s New Deal or Johnson’s Great Society. The debt didn’t shrink. Instead, the economy grew. Our growing gross domestic product made existing debt a smaller portion of our economy. Hence, a reduced burden. Why wouldn’t it happen again?

—Free child-care critics ignore the fact that this frees up both parents to work and pay taxes.

— Subsidized higher education provides more Americans access to wealth through better-paying jobs (and a lifetime of increased tax revenue).

Biden’s visionary proposals for massive investments in America would pay for themselves over time and lead to better health, safer and more efficient infrastructure, higher education levels, a cleaner world, wages that don’t require welfare assistance, reduced racial violence and homelessness, etc.

What’s not to like?

Terry Lamphier lives in Grass Valley.