Terry Boyles: Uncivil disobedience

Steve Bannon’s recent conviction for contempt of Congress should come as no surprise to anyone following the the escapades of Trump and his enablers. Contempt for Congress, the courts, and the press, is central to the philosophy of the alt-right, the animating force behind Trump’s rise to power.

The generally agreed upon policies, historically, of Republicans is the reduction of the role of government, and certainly there are many logical reasons based on history, economics and personal morality to support this stance.

Somewhere along the line, however, between Ronald Reagan and now, conservatism morphed into an “any means available” to thwart “unpatriotic” progressives, and their supposed governmental and cultural destruction of America.

Vilification and systematic disinformation (lies) thrown at opponents is nothing new, it’s as old as politics itself. Even armed uprisings and skirmishes with government forces, beginning with the Whiskey Rebellion in 1791 have dotted America’s history. But nakedly scoffing the law, and armed uprising led by government leaders, last occurred during the Civil War. That Trump’s “stop the steal” (stop the certification) call to go (in) to the Capitol was always doomed to failure, makes it no less shameful, and illegal.

Trump famously said he could “shoot somebody and wouldn’t lose any voters.” This was one of the first, and last, times we all laughed at one of his intentional jokes. After years of getting away with proverbial murder, thanks to cowardly Republican senator/jurors, Trump no longer believes the “shoot someone” comment was really a joke after all.

Bannon offered no real defense in his contempt trial, because he had none. One might suppose he was taunting Congress to act, and jail him. His contempt for Congress is his bread and butter, and his brand is disruption. It is doubtful he will lose any fans while behind bars.

Merrick Garland and the justice department must wrestle with the fact that Trump loyalists will view any real punishment of the president as the result of some liberal conspiracy and widespread corruption. It should be noted however, that even non-violent justice warriors like Gandhi, Mandela, and King served time for their crimes of civil disobedience.

Quite honestly, if somehow Trump’s coup had succeeded, fake electors counted, and millions of Biden voters like me disenfranchised, I might very well be willing to be hauled off to the hoosegow in protest. I have a “gut feeling” that Trump lost by much more than the 10 million votes officially tallied. I jest.

Even now, 18 months after the infamous day of insurrection, and his nakedly illegal maneuverings, he continues to peddle the stolen election canard. If the election was truly stolen, let the man behind bars inspire the revelation of facts, sworn testimony, and ultimately vindication. Let him use the hundreds of millions donated to his cause to reward whistleblowers who witnessed the massive fraud his followers imagine. Otherwise, how do we undo this pernicious, now almost mainstream, belief that our elections are suspect?

Our strength as a nation is to be found our faith in our system of law. This faith has been shaken severely by the irreverence of one man. Let us relegate his legacy to the dustbin of history as he is finally, justly, legally punished for crimes committed in plain view. No, you cannot “shoot somebody” or be responsible for deaths and not lose votes after all.

Terry Boyles lives in Penn Valley