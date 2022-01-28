Terry Boyles: On Biden and Afghanistan

A nearly universal condemnation of the Biden administration’s handling of the Afghan withdrawal last summer continues.

This hue and cry reminds one of the foot stamping by the public 20 years ago demanding the Afghan invasion in the first place. However, the only issue, it seems, that every president has agreed on since 9/11 is: “We’ve got to get out of Afghanistan.”

After years of military experts talking the commanders in chief out of doing exactly that, in February 2020, Donald Trump’s State Department actually negotiated a date (May 1, 2021) to finally withdraw with Taliban leaders. And Trump even (jokingly?) invited these men to the White House.

American voters, divided on seemingly everything, overwhelmingly agreed, at least until Trump was out of office. Even with Republicans flip-flopping en masse, the majority of Americans had enough of wasted lives and wasted money. “Do it!” they said.

Candidate Biden had promised to follow through on Trump’s plan to withdraw. The final timeline, however, was four months (Aug. 31) behind the ambitious Trump one, and signaled his determination to actually complete the plan soon after taking office.





Biden’s only real mistake was overestimating the actual control his administration had over the Defense and State departments. The job of ending the war was put in the hands of the very people who believed in the mission (and continued occupation).

It was always doomed to be an ugly end, as retreats always are. The war had dragged on for over 20 years, and those in the field, those at risk and helping many Afghans live lives free of Taliban rule were and still are true believers.

The new president and the former both promised complete withdrawal to the dismay of those assigned and dedicated to propping up the Afghan army and government. Disbelief in the plan to withdraw was the default. “Why would we think the president is serious now when past administrations were not?“ Understandably, there was a certain amount of foot dragging.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans found themselves entangled in danger, the State Department faced a refugee crisis, and the Pentagon a logistical nightmare. When the fall of Kabul seemed imminent, panic and real emergency action finally kicked in.

One wonders how the outcome would have differed if a real sense of urgency had occurred sooner.

Before the collapse of the Afghan army, it was easy to pretend the government could hang on. It was always a conceit, but a necessary one, to maintain order.

Only two scenarios were ever really possible: Either the United States continued funding and fighting for an artificial, corrupt, Western-friendly Afghan state forever, or a messy, controversial, painful, poorly executed withdrawal.

Even I, as one who did not support the initial, retributive, incursion, have mixed feelings about the broken promises to hopeful citizens of Afghanistan. It’s easy to second guess the final decision to withdraw, to surrender hope after so much sacrifice.

But this was, like it or not, the will of the American people in action. Own up to it!

Broken states, and the broken dreams of freedom seeking people around the world cannot depend forever on the American military to make things right.

Terry Boyles lives in Penn Valley.