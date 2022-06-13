Terry Boyles: Let’s eliminate the word evil

“The existence of evil in the world is not a reason to disarm law-abiding citizens. The existence of evil is one of the very best reasons to arm law-abiding citizens.” – Donald Trump at his most eloquent during a speech to the NRA.

Every individual citizen hews to a moral code of some sort. Moses brought down the Ten Commandments to a lost tribe and so began the rule of law … under one god. Traditional texts still supply much of our moral guidance whether we believe in God or not.

But those who bandy about terms like evil and god as if there’s universal agreement about what those words mean do our country a disservice. Biblical authority also served the Inquisition, slavery, subjugation of women, most wars and the unspeakable suffering of (“godless”) indigenous populations.

The more we wring our hands and shout about evil (presumably present only where God isn’t), the more powerless and distrustful we become.

If the Bible’s value is only as a book of rules, then surely we can dispense with the New Testament. Jesus’ radical message was that God (goodness, love, etc.) resides within … and also evil. What is in our heart guides our actions.

When I listen to otherwise well-meaning folks talk about defending against the forces of evil, I wonder what they mean. I wonder how a truly faithful disciple of Jesus can project upon God’s universe the presence of so much evil without harboring fear and distrust in their own hearts.

“The only way the to fight a bad man with a gun is a good man with a gun.” But is a good man made better with gun? Surely a bad man is worse … with a gun. A gun is designed to kill. We can argue what “thou shalt not kill” really means, but the safety and security of people is at the core of secular law, as well.

Recognizing a fertilized egg (zygote) as a human being is clearly a matter of faith. So to someone who believes this, its destruction is evil.

Both sides of the political spectrum seem to argue for the autonomy of individuals to make a decision regarding another’s right to live. A good man with a gun may be justified and choose to kill a bad man with a gun. A woman makes a choice whether to take her pregnancy to term.

But whose call is it … one person or society’s? The public good should inform our lawmaking while maintaining that delicate balance guaranteed by the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence of individual freedom to choose their own way to live … and what to believe.

Guns, perhaps, are very much like abortion, an ugly choice … but it’s a free country.

As long as politicians, pundits and preachers fill our heads with binary choices of good vs. evil, our great nation is in danger. For the nature of governance “for the people, by the people” depends on coming together in compromise to satisfy the needs of the majority without undo burden to the minority.

Increasingly we assign evil not just to thoughts, policy and action, but to peoples, parties … objects. No, guns are not evil. Nor are they good for much in a civilized society (I admit, civilization, progress, truth are other overused words in public discourse, as well).

Beware of leaders who use simple words to describe a complex world. I believe America is a good country, as most citizens around the world believe of their own. But America is capable of being better.

Informed citizens, working together to find an acceptable middle (less evil?) road is the model the founding fathers had in mind when casting off royal and ecclesiastical authority.

Increasingly, it seems, we seek to put ourselves back under unquestioned sources of morality and justice. Righteous indignation will get get us precisely nowhere. How can one ever be expected to compromise … with evil? “Libs are evil!” “Trump is evil!” “Evil government forces will come for my gun!” “Evil doctors are killing babies!” “The evil corporations are destroying our environment!”

When words obviate conversations with really different people, there’s trouble ahead. With the apocalyptic drumbeat of selfish speech, is it any wonder we see so many disenchanted, fearful people, with evil in their hearts?

The first step toward sanity is simple, but difficult: turn off, block, don’t vote for, change the conversation when hyperbolic language is used. Just changing a few words doesn’t change hearts and minds, and it is not a shortcut or substitute for real action, but words really do matter. Then maybe, once we stop dehumanizing, and actually trust one another, we can together find ways to reduce the carnage and profound sadness we witness everyday.

Terry Boyles live in Penn Valley.